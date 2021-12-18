It’s not Marvel, Denzel Washington wants real heroes

A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN – Final Trailer (HD) | Exclusively In Theaters December 25

The context

In ‘A Diary for Jordan’, Denzel Washington wants to tell the true story of 1st Sgt. King, to a society full of divisions and destructive content, because, according to him, he has assumed the mission to highlight stories that exemplify true sacrifice, faith and heroism.

“In this age, you know, it’s difficult. There are so many negative influences out there; on social media … the enemy is the enemy. So what is outside of us affects us, but increases or accelerates what is really there. inside us”.

Canedy was the one who wrote the memoirs on which the script he produced is based. Virgil williams, and she thinks her story lies in “good hands“with Washington:”They put a lot of love and care into developing the story and the characters, and you feel it on screen, you can feel that it was personal for them to do so. And I think we’ve created something that speaks to the power of love, that reinforces the message that love lives on. Does not die“.

It is the 4th. film directed by Washington and it was very significant that, before filming and throughout production, he brought the entire cast and crew together to pray to God. He needed divine inspiration to communicate a story that transcends him but whose message is of grace, mercy and peace.

The first day of filming, I gathered the whole team, and I repeated it on other days because I wanted, needed, to have a spirit of unity, and for everyone to understand and appreciate the responsibility we had, the lives that, in some way, we were Responsible for telling, those stories in our hands, and that should not be taken lightly.

“Praying together was not pressure but honest responsibility. And I, by the grace of God, was the right man for the job, I think. I wanted to do it. I wanted to be there. And I wanted to tell the story of Charles and Dana“.

Michael B. Jordan talks about new film, ‘A Journal for Jordan’

The mission

Weeks ago, Washington was one of the speakers at ‘The Better Man Event’ organized by First Baptist Orlando, in Florida, where he revealed to his spiritual mentor, Pastor AR Bernard, from the Christian Cultural Center, in Brooklyn, New York, the message he says he listens to:

At 66, preparing for 67, after burying my mother, I made a promise to her and to God, not only to do good in the right way, but to honor my mother and father for the way they I live my life, the rest of my days on this Earth. I am here to serve, to help, to provide. In every sentence, I hear: 'Feed my sheep.' That is what God wants me to do.

Washington said their response is often:

“And what does that mean? What I discovered in recent years is that there are all kinds of sheep. So I speak with experienced shepherds to help me. The world has changed. What is our role as individuals? John’s formula Wayne doesn’t quite fit in right now. But strength, leadership, power, authority, guidance, and patience are God’s gift to us as men. We have to appreciate that, not abuse it. ”

“My mother told me, when I was 59 years old: ‘Denzel, you do a lot of good. But you have to do it the right way and you know what I’m talking about.’ I don’t drink or do any of those things anymore. I love the message, insofar as I know it, and I am not ashamed or afraid to share it. “

“What I played in the movies is not who I am, it’s what I played. I’m not going to sit or stand on any pedestal and tell you what I had in mind for you or your soul. Because the fact is, in all this 40 year process, I was fighting for my own soul.

“[La Biblia] It says that in the last days we will become lovers of ourselves. The fascination of selfies. We all want to lead. We are all willing to do anything to be known and influential … Fame is a monster and we all have these battles, paths that we have to walk in our lives. We all have our individual challenges. Fame magnifies problems and opportunities. “

“Stay on your knees. Look at me, but listen to God. What I have will not keep me on this Earth another day. Share what you know, inspire whoever you can, seek advice. If you want to talk to someone, talk to whoever can do something about it. Constantly develop those habits. ”

diary.webp In Columbia / Sony’s “A Journal for Jordan,” Denzel Washington brings the true story of Sergeant Charles Monroe King, who died in Iraq, to ​​the screen.

The movie

Canedy described King as a “Christian man“, and what do you see?”flashes of his christianity“throughout the narrative.

“I hope… Christians who go to see the movie feel warm inside, particularly around the time of Jesus’ birthday. It is a perfect time to watch this movie with your loved ones“.

Most of the film is Canedy’s perspective, from her dizzying relationship with King to her struggles during her pregnancy with her absent husband. Although many films highlight the plight of the military at the front lines, few have delved into the emotional impact on families at home.

Christian Post screened the film he produced Columbia / Sony, to an active member of the armed forces, who said it was the “More accurate description of the emotional journey that military families make“.

“I don’t think we can say anything better than that”Canedy said.

The last part of the film tells the story of Jordan, highlighting how the lessons his father left him impacted on him. It emphasizes the importance of appreciating the time we have with our loved ones and setting a powerful example for the next generation.

Canedy says that in Jordan’s education it was a priority to continue King’s legacy, teaching him to maintain “to God at the center of his life“.

I ask him, 'Jordan, you know how much you can feel how much I love you, you do, right?' And he says, 'Yes, Mom.' I said, 'God loves you even more.' And that is the truth.

In a country that is no longer what it was, Washington hopes that ‘A Journal for Jordan’ will honor the sacrifice of heroes and their families.

“Here is a man, and there are many men and women, children, wives, husbands who have sacrificed giving their lives for their country. And we celebrate them, real heroes, real heroes. It is not a depressing story. It is an uplifting story. But it’s about real leaders, real sacrifice, the joy in that, the love in that, the pain in that, the sacrifice in that, and through the eyes and life of his son, who is now 15 years old.“.