In the middle of the scandal! Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting second baby

Trendy.- Are you expecting your second baby? Katherine Schawarzenegger and Chris Patt could find themselves expecting their second child.

Will they be parents?

The ‘Daily Mail’ media and ‘People’ magazine assure that Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter is expecting her second child with Chris Patt.

Young Katherine was recently seen with a small pregnant belly.

With this new news, his family will increase to four.

This news comes at a great moment for the couple who consolidated their relationship with the arrival of their firstborn.

The relationship

The couple does not skimp with their displays of affection on social networks and constantly shows how much they love each other.

It was recently Katherine Schwarzenegger’s birthday and Chris Patt dedicated a few loving words to her on his Instagram account.

‘Happy Birthday Sweetheart! You are such a wonderful wife, mother, stepmother and life partner. ‘ ‘I just can’t imagine how lost I would be without you.’

The congratulations were accompanied by a photo gallery of them during a boat trip.

Chris Patt embroiled in controversy

Recently, the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ starring actor was embroiled in controversy over a statement he gave.

The actor wrote about his new relationship a naive comparison between his children.

‘He has given me an incredible life, a beautiful and healthy daughter’

The reaction of the fans arises because Chris Patt and his ex-partner Ana Farris have a little boy who was born prematurely and has undergone various operations, so the fans dismissed the actor as ‘disgusting and vile’.

MVS News