In photos: every celebrity wedding in 2021, from Abel Pintos to Paris Hilton

Possibly, many imagined that their weddings were going to be otherwise. However, the Covid-19 pandemic forced measures to be taken that ended up modifying or postponing the plans. These couples were undaunted and decided to move forward with their dream of getting married. Small gatherings, family celebrations or lavish galas in the open air … Each couple found a way according to the measures that were in force at the time. Here, a review of the celebrities who decided to bet on marriage during 2021.

From February 2, Noelia Marzol and the footballer Ramiro Arias placeholder image they are officially husband and wife. The couple went through the Civil Registry to say “yes, I do” and consolidate the marriage before the arrival of their first child, Donatello. In an intimate ceremony, due to the restrictions that prevailed at that time, the bride and groom swore eternal love before the law in front of their parents and friends chosen as witnesses.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata (26) they said “yes, I do” at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas on February 16, after a year of romance. For the occasion, Riko wore a handmade kimono that “paraded” down a path lined with rose petals, garlands of lights and candles. The song “Winter Song” by the Japanese duo Kiroro played in the background. Cage also saw to it that Walt Whitman love poems were read at their wedding.

The couple met a year ago in Japan; for the actor it is his fifth wedding

After a year of commitment and in the midst of a pandemic, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton they got arrange your wedding last July 3. Happy with the possibility of celebrating their love, the couple, who met thanks to the reality The Voice –They were both on the jury–, he celebrated with a select group of guests at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma. There, the groom built a chapel for the occasion. In the different images that both shared on social networks, it was possible to see the sensual dress of the bride, made by Vera Wang and the five-story cake that they cut together.

On Thursday, July 15, Luis Novaresio and his partner, the real estate consultant Braulio Bauab, they joined in marriage . The couple were accompanied by a few friends and Virginia, the woman with whom Bauab shares the co-parenting of his daughter Vera. The little girl, 3 years old, was also present and starred in tender moments with the newlyweds.

Lily Collins and the scriptwriter and director Charlie mcdowell they got married on September 4 in Dunton, Colorado . “What started as a fairy tale is now my reality forever. I will never be able to properly describe how out of this world this weekend was, but magical is the best word I can find to begin with, ”the actress defined that moment on her social media.

Having dreamed of this moment for a long time and after having been behind all the details for the last few months, Barbie velez celebrated her wedding with Lucas Rodriguez in a ranch in the Buenos Aires town of Ingeniero Maschwitz, after having gone through the civil registry, a few days before.

Later, Vélez told the press: “It was very exciting. The truth is, we just finished the ceremony, which was very emotional and we are very happy. This was the day that we have been organizing for nine months; that we have been seeing every detail. The most exciting moment was that of the votes ”.

Barbie Vélez, on the night of her marriage to Lucas Rodríguez: “I cried my life”

One week after having formally said yes , Abel Pintos and his brand new wife, Mora Calabrese, were the protagonists of a dream party with which they celebrated with a select group of guests the union of their partner. The appointment was also on September 25 and the chosen place was the Villa María ranch, in the Buenos Aires town of Máximo Paz. And the day before, they had also performed a very intimate religious ceremony.

October 10th Christina Ricci married the hairdresser Mark hampton, with whom she also expects her second child, the first in common of the couple. The actress used her Instagram account to share some photos of the wedding: two images made by themselves in which you can see Ricci – with a bouquet of flowers – and Hampton dressed for the occasion.

Marina Fernandez Durand, the daughter of Benito Fernandez and Victoria Durand Cordero, and the businessman Gonzalo zimmermann Finally they were able to celebrate the wedding of their dreams . The couple had married civilly in March 2020, however, they had been postponing the religious ceremony and the party due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. On Saturday, November 6, at a ranch called La Quebrada, in Baradero, the couple said “yes, I do” in front of very close family and friends, at a very intimate party.

After a long waiting time, Marina Fernández and Gonzalo Zimmermann were able to celebrate their wedding

Benito Fernández was in charge of making the dress for the bride and the two godmothers

On November 10, Paris Hilton left singleness behind and married businessman Carter Reum . The wedding took place at the Hilton family mansion in Bel-Air, Los Angeles. On the occasion of the celebration, a huge tent was built in the luxurious venue and extravagant flower decorations in the shape of a bridge and the initials of the bride and groom were added.

After 25 years of relationship, Patricia Echegoyen and Rodrigo Prado del Río They decided to formalize their love by getting married. The couple married for civil on Saturday December 4 at sunset and to celebrate the union, he decided to have a big party in a luxurious room located in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo. There were 140 guests at the wedding, which took place at the Salguero Plaza. Lucia, their daughter, was in charge of carrying the rings to the altar.

