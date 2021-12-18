MADRID, June 21 (CulturaOcio) –

The Richmond AFC fans are in luck. Apple TV + has unveiled the trailer for the second season of ‘Ted Lasso’. After a critically and publicly acclaimed first batch, Jason Sudeikis has a clear goal: makes the team win the league. New episodes will premiere on the platform July 23

Twelve episodes make up the second installment of chapters, the preview of which shows how, after several draws, Ted Lasso does not give up and seeks that Richmond AFC win the league. “If Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan had a hard time and finished well, so would we“, says the coach to his team to raise the morale of the players.

And is that Ted is going to remain that optimistic coach from season one, willing to replace his inexperience in training with determination, effort, enthusiasm and, of course, cookie.

Along with Sudeikis, the fiction stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendn Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed. Additionally, Sarah Niles joins the cast to be Sharon, a sports psychologist who works for the Richmond AFC.

Following the spirit of AppleTV + productions, On Friday, July 23, the first two episodes will hit the platform, followed by a new one every Friday, the rest premiering weekly.