‘If I’m like last tournament, I’ll never achieve the European dream’

After the arrival of Christian Tabó, a new bomb may explode in The Ferris Wheel, well Luis Romo could leave the cement institution in this same transfer period.

In an interview with RECORD, the celestial midfielder clarified that the European dream is not something that distracts him, even revealed that he feels annoyed with himself for not having a good tournament. At the same time, he made it clear that he is happy to wear the colors of Machine leaving in the hands of the institution the possibility of a renewal, but also that of an exit to Europe.

“The main critic is me, the truth is that last tournament was very unusual, I practically trained for a week and then went out and had no rest at any time. I thought he was going to catch up with me, but I never felt good physically. I think everything that talking outside gets bigger when the performances are not in the best way, so what I’m focused on now is getting into Blue Cross. The European dream will always be there, but I want to achieve it in the best way, not like last tournament so I have to go forward. “

blunt revealed that he hopes to define his contractual situation as soon as possible, leaving in the hands of the institution the possibility of a renewal, but also that of an exit to the Old Continent.

“The contractual issues I leave a lot to the representatives, I hope that an agreement will be reached soon as soon as possible and that good things will come for both parties because I have a lot of affection for Blue Cross, I hope that everything can be finished at once, while I concentrate and regain that level that is what will promote all those rumors. That it be resolved for whatever comes (renew or leave) I believe that that has to be closed and whatever it is, “he said.

Although he confessed that there are complications within the club, Luis Romo trusts that the group union can be imposed to continue reaping titles, just as they did to raise the ninth.

“It is not a topic that I would like to touch on, but I think the most important thing is to unite as a group, as a family, if we have to fight and demand each other or with the coaching staff, the next day we will reconcile. What surrounds us in Blue Cross It has been a long time since it has been well for everything that has moved, but even so we were champions and that means that if we become strong no one is going to stop us, “he mentioned.

