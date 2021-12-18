Hugh Jackman makes the best Piccolo cosplay in this great Dragon Ball fanart

A great fanart from Dragon ball has dressed the acclaimed actor Hugh Jackman as a true Namek, making Wolverine himself perform the best cosplay by Piccolo of all times.

Brazilian digital artist SamukaArts has created another fun fusion between a celebrity and one of the characters from Akira Toriyama’s work, thus adding one more actor for the “live-action perfect ”from the Z Warriors.

In the past Leonardo DiCaprio became Future Trunks, Jason Statham in Majin Vegeta and Simu Liu in Goku, but now the turn of the great Hugh Jackman has come to give life to Piccolo, the Namekian most loved by all fans of Dragon ball.

As you can see, the result is somewhat nice, but no less great for that, because the actor’s physique makes him look very good like good Uncle Piccolo. That is, his physical features such as his pronounced and slightly pointed nose, goes very well with the character’s race traits.

Among other details, we must give credit to the hyper-realistic style that has been used when designing the arms and in general the outfit also fit quite well, thus achieving the best “Cosplay” Piccolo by Hugh Jackman.

Perhaps the actor who for many years gave life to Wolverine would never accept a role as the Namekian in a live-action from Dragon ball, but among so many actors there are, we must accept that he would be a great candidate. At least much better than the one who gave life to the character of Akira Toriyama in the horrible movie Dragon ball evolution.

What did you think of this fanart from Dragon ball What turns Hugh Jackman into Piccolo?

