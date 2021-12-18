Hobbits create rap to celebrate 20th anniversary of ‘The Lord of the Rings’

Twenty years have passed since it was released in theaters around the world The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, first installment of Peter Jackson’s trilogy that adapted the legendary work of JRR Tolkien.

And on the occasion of this anniversary, the four actors who played hobbits protagonists of the film, Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, have gathered in a fun video paying homage to the saga with a rap.



The new reunion of Frodo, Sam, Merry and Pippin took place on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show along with musician and collaborator Jon Baptiste. The video begins with the presenter of the program who remembers the anniversary of the film’s premiere, who complains bitterly and vehemently about the absence of celebrations in view of what for him is “the best trilogy in the history of cinema.”

And after a couple of jokes in which he praises The Lord of the Rings in front of Harry Potter … the song starts. Titled The # 1 Trilly, it begins with Colbert and Baptise themselves repeating a few verses together to make way for Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan.

Dressed up like real rappers, the clip also features the outstanding participation of Elijah Wood and the brief appearance of other stars of the saga who recorded their interventions separately from their homes such as Orlando Bloom (Legolas), Andy Serkis (Gollum) or Hugo Weaving (Elrond) who raps even in Elvish. In addition, the epic performance had the stellar presence of Anna Kendrick and rappers of the stature of Method Man or Killer Mike.



Meanwhile, the followers of Tolkien’s work will be able to return to Middle-earth in the lavish series that Amazon Prime Video is developing with a production whose first season will cost over 450 million dollars and whose events will take place thousands of years before what happened in The Hobitt and The Lord of the Rings.