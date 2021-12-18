Haute cuisine unseats the millionaire stars of Freixenet for Christmas

Related news

Christmas is coming. And, with it, the advertisements on television: toys, perfumes, cava, nougat … Some have become authentic classics that last and last over time. There we have since the famous Famosa dolls heading to the portal, passing through El Almendro and his return home for Christmas. Without forgetting the repeated “hello, I’m Edu, Merry Christmas” from the defunct Airtel, the “we want nougat, nougat, nougat” from Antiu Xixona, or the “I think my father is an elf” from El Corte Inglés.

It is El Corte Inglés, and other supermarkets, who are putting all the meat on the grill this Christmas. And the reason is clear: this year, family reunions will once again be the protagonists after the restrictions of the past. Hence, both El Corte Inglés and Aldi, Lidl or Carrefour have wanted to highlight the family spirit that is strengthened around a table.

Good proof of this is the Aldi spot. In it, a grandfather only asks the Three Wise Men for one thing: celebrate Christmas with the family. A table in which, in the case of El Corte Inglés, is made up of the Torres brothers. A symbol of haute cuisine, since Sergio and Javier have two Michelin stars.

It’s not that the Torres brothers go out preparing some of the dishes that have made them internationally famous. They, like any other member of the table, limit themselves to tasting the delicacies that are on it. And they highlight the excellent quality of the fresh products.

Sergio and Javier Torres are neither Liza minnelli, neither Don Jonhson, neither Kim bassinger, neither Pierce brosnan. Son some of the Hollywood stars who, year after year, dazzled for Christmas in Freixenet advertisements. A light that has been fading over time.

From Liza Minnelli to Meg Ryan

Just look back to see how Those Freixenet bubbles have been decaffeinated. You have to go back to 1977 to see a full and exultant Liza Minnelli star in the first commercial that would end up being a classic for Christmas.

At that time, the American actress was at the peak of her career. Cabaret swept the box office. And she was the first guest on the show that began to be called the ‘Freixenet bubble’. A list where they were not lacking Gene Kelly, Shirley MacLaine, Raquel Welch, Jacqueline Bisset, Paul Newman, Anthony Quinn, Meg Ryan, Demmi Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow …

Ricardo Darín and Michelle Jenner with the ‘bubbles’ Freixenet.



ANDso, at the international level. Because, at the national level, the list was also made up of first swords, using the bullfighting simile: from Barbara Rey passing by Norma Duval, Miguel Bosé, Plácido Domingo, José Carreras, Mar Flores, Ana Obregón, Antonio Banderas, Nacho Duato, Maribel Verdú, Montserrat Caballé or Penélope Cruz.

‘Bubbles’ that, on occasions, were part of a collective. This is the case of the synchronized swimming team, the national dance company, or the national rhythmic gymnastics team. Stars whose last shines were given by Ricardo Darín and Michelle Jenner in 2017.

Freixenet is back in the houses of the Spanish. It has never gone away. But, the one that for decades was considered the advertisement of the Christmas holidays par excellence, has once again dispensed with the ‘bubbles’. That is to say, of the stars of celluloid and other cultural and sports fields.

On this occasion, in addition, it not only shows the benefits of its cava. In fact, ‘Carta Nevada’ turns 80 years old. But he ‘celebrates’ them with other house wines, not so sparkling.

Keira Knightley in the Chanel ad.



That Freixenet does not continue with its ‘policy’ of having the stars of the moment, does not mean that other brands do not. Of course, and using a terminology related to the media, they do it deferred.

They are there cases of Julia Roberts, Charlize Theron or Keira Knightley in perfume ads. The celluloid divas continue to appear on the small screen advertising the perfume of Lancome, Dior or Chanel. But they are the same as other years ago. Nothing new under the sun.

José Andrés in the Food of Spain campaign.



With the Torres brothers at the table (it is not their only appearance since throughout the year they have made other commercials of Donuts or L’Or Espresso), culminates a great year for chefs in terms of advertisements.

There is the case of Jose Andres, and its Food of Spain campaign. Or that of Estrella Damm. The brewery, I didn’t cutto nor lazyto, brought together all the great stars of the kitchen: Dabiz Muñoz, Ferrán Adrià, Joan Roca … thus, up to 42 chefs. OR Angel Leon, known as chef del mar, who Opened a debate on a new product by Pescanova: Pasta or fish? Without forgetting Karlos Arguiñano, and its famous Avecrem ‘chup chup’.

