Harry Potter movies were wrong on an important detail in the protagonist’s life – movie news

We love the saga of the boy who lived, but have you noticed this huge mistake in the casting? We tell you more details about it.

We love the fantastic world of Harry Potter (which will have one of the most anticipated meetings next year), but we are not going to deny that his adaptations had one or another error, either by eliminating sequences adored by fans who read the literary saga; or by creative decisions that simply did not fit with the source material.

Although we had already noticed dozens of inconsistencies in the saga that began being directed by Chris Columbus and some very young Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Tom Felton, now a very wrong decision has been made regarding the casting of two characters of the film: Lily and James Potter.

According to the books, written by the controversial JK Rowling, Harry Potter’s parents are 21 when they die defending the life of the boy who survived. I mean, they were teenage parents, almost almost. However, from the first installment of Harry Potter, It was the actors Adrian Rawlins and Geraldine Somerville who played the famous wizard’s parents and, at that time, they were 53 and 43 years old, respectively.

Emma Watson, Tom Felton and other actors confirmed for the reunion of ‘Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone’ for its 20th anniversary

While we understand that His first appearance in the mirror of Erised happens when Harry is 11 years old (that is, they would be 32), the actors are still too old for the parts if the math doesn’t fail us. In the sequence where Ron and Harry look at each other in front of the famous mirror, both actors even appear with a kind of magic cape and … they look quite strange.

Harry Potter sees his parents in front of him thanks to the Erised mirror in ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’.



Rawlins and Geraldine played Potter’s parents until the end of the franchise and, obviously, for the exciting outcome they already looked completely different, the difference was less noticeable and it was easier to imagine them as the parents of the most famous magician in the world.

Warner Bros. wants to start a ‘Harry Potter’ multiverse, is it possible?

Of course, not even with the small errors that this saga had, fans stop loving it. The reunion for 20 years from harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone It will air on January 1, 2022 and, in addition to the main cast, actors and actresses such as Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, among others, have already confirmed their appearance. The creator of this magical world, JK Rowling, He will not be present due to the controversy that arose after having made public his opinions about the transgender community that were classified as attacks.