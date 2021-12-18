Gustavo Dudamel, the person in charge of the soundtrack of Amor sin Barreras

In the words of film director Steven Spielberg, the soundtrack composed by Leonard Bernstein for the musical Love without barriers (in English West Side Story) has been so determining in the history of the United States that, since its 1957 Broadway premiere, “Has helped define the musical identity” of that country.

Iconic composer, pianist and conductor, Bernstein incorporated jazz, bebop and Latin rhythms into the score of this musical comedy as mambo and chachachá, which resulted in a marvelous musical work that occupies a privileged place in the history of Western culture.

“I don’t remember how the soundtrack album for Love without barriers, but I know that i loved it the first time i heard it. As a child I could sing the songs from memory, and I sang them at dinner until the patience of everyone in my family was exhausted ”, revealed the Hollywood genius who this december he presented his own version of a classic that until now had been untouchable.

It is the first musical directed by the filmmaker that has turned almost everything he touches into gold. To give it another look and a new cinematic language, “without compromising his integrity,” Spielberg surrounded himself with big names: Pulitzer-winning playwright Tony Kushner; the dancer Tony Award winner Justin Peck who choreographed the film’s musical numbersto; and actress Rita Moreno, as executive producer, who played Anita in the original version.

In addition to surrounding himself with Latin talent in the cast, he selected the acclaimed conductor Gustavo Dudamel for the recording of the music, the focus of this work. The choice is largely due to the legendary composer John Williams, who told him: “you should have Gustavo as your conductor”, arguing the “naturalness, knowledge and poise”, with which the Venezuelan had presented this score on numerous occasions at the Hollywood Bowl, his house in Angelina.

The bet couldn’t be more successful. Dudamel, who received the Leonard Bernstein Prize in 2014, is undoubtedly the one who has given the most important performances of Bernstein’s symphonic dances. The current director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic (LAPhil) used to close many of his concerts with “América”, one of the emblematic songs of Amor sin barriers.

The admiration of the also director of the Paris Opera for the mythical American composer is well known: “He achieved the most beautiful thing that any artist can achieve. He was a free soul ”, he has mentioned frequently. For this reason, he has not hidden his enthusiasm as he is the one who brings the marvelous music of this classic to new generations.

“When you are asked to collaborate with the best film director of our time, on one of the best musicals ever written, and to make a score composed by one of your heroes, first you gasp and ask yourself: ‘is it really happening? ? ‘ After you realize it’s true, humble, but quickly, you say: ‘Yes, thank you’ “.

Despite having several milestones in his career, he has said about this project: “I see this adaptation of Love without barriers as one of the highlights of my career. It is one of the most beautiful and beloved scores in the history of musical theater and I cannot wait for the opportunity to conduct some of the most extraordinary songs that Leonard Bernstein wrote. “

Not infrequently the award-winning Latino driver has been compared to his American hero. In the same way that Dudamel has done now, Bernstein, (who died in 1990) achieved notoriety by masterfully conducting the most prestigious orchestras at a younger age than most conductors, in addition the trajectory of both has been marked by tireless work music education and the desire to erase the gap between classical and popular music.

For the recording of this work, the score was arranged by David Newman, who has an Oscar nomination, and Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori, who worked on the voices of the cast. LAPhil and the New York Philharmonic performed the pieces under Dudamel’s baton.

Music is not the only timeless element of Love without barriers, the displacement of the white middle classes by immigrants of Latino origin is a latent phenomenon in the United States and in many other countries. That social conscience is the origin of this work.

On the creation of this score that elevated Bernstein as a musical reference, he himself wrote: “In New York we had Puerto Ricans and at that time the newspapers were full of stories about juvenile delinquents and gangs.”

Some texts say that Bernstein and playwright Arthur Laurents had been thinking in a Catholic-Jewish setting until a Los Angeles Times headline on violence between “Mexican gangs and white gangs” convinced them that this hot topic had greater potential. creative.

The team joined the famous Stephen Sondheim, author of the lyrics of the songs (who died last November) and Jerome Robbins, in charge of the choreography, for which he won two Oscars.

Bernstein recorded this moment in his diary: “Suddenly everything comes to life. I listened to rhythms and pulses and, above all, I could feel the shape ”. The “rhythms and pulsations” of Amor sin barriers mix from the typically New York genre Tin Pan Alley to cool jazz and Latin dance in an eclectic urban soundscape.

Dudamel has stated, on the LAPhil website, that Bernstein and his orchestrators used “vibrant instrumental combinations and a huge percussion section to enhance the kinetic quality of the rhythms (…) lean the weight of the narrative from a love story to the conflict between gangs ”.

The soundtrack of Love without barriers reveals the deep empathy of its creator for the universal human element and that turns it into music without time or expiration.

