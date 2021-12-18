George Clooney’s unexpected support after the Alec Baldwin tragedy

After almost a month since the death of halyna hutchins, victim of an accidental shooting during the filming of the movie ‘Rust’, we continue to witness new events on a case that still does not have a clear culprit. A few days ago, the head of lighting for the film announced that had sued Alec Baldwin, author of the deadly deflagration, and several other people accusing them of gross negligence that jeopardized their safety.

Now he’s another Hollywood star George Clooney, the one who has spoken. In an interview with the magazine ‘People’, the actor was resounding when stating that the assistant director could be the culprit of what happened and that I did not understand how real bullets they were able to enter the filming.

Clooney refers to Dave Halls, who was the person who delivered Baldwin the gun that killed Hutchins. On November 2, Halls assured in a statement for the ‘New York Post’ that the deceased “She was not only one of the most talented people I have ever worked with, but a friend”, adding that he is “shocked and saddened by his death.” The protagonist of ‘ER’ added for his part that “I don’t know Alec very much. I’ve been watching the news and I have to say they already have the bad guy“.

“I’ve been filming for forty years and the person who gives you the gun, the person who is responsible for the gun is the prop person, period. Every time they hand me a gun on set, I look at it, open it, show it to the person I’m pointing at, we show it to the team, in each shot you return it to the armory when you have finished, and you do it again. Everybody does it, “he went on to explain.

Alec Baldwin, with his wife Hilaria. (Reuters)

“Maybe Alec did, I hope he did, but the problem is that Blank bullets are tricky. Because they look like real bullets. They have a little hole in the back where someone has drawn the powder, “he added before qualify this as “insane” and “infuriating”.

“We have to work better to make department heads experienced and know what they are doing. Because this is just infuriating. Every time they give me a revolver, you point at the ground and shoot. You pull the trigger six times, always, “he said based on his own experience working with guns in other movies.

Filming set where the Alec Baldwin tragedy took place. (Reuters)

According to the investigation, Halls received the pistol from the weapons officer, Hannah gutierrez reed, 24, and then announced that she was a ‘cold gun’. On this subject Clooney commented that “I’ve never heard of the term ‘cold weapon’, They’re talking about things I’ve never heard of It’s infuriating. ”

While the investigations to clarify what happened continue, Baldwin has faced a new setback upon being sued again. In this case it has been another member of the ‘Rust’ team, script supervisor Mamie Mitchell. In his complaint, he accuses the film’s production team, including the interpreter, of being the main responsible for the security conditions of the shoot, in which there were several weapons, some with real bullets.