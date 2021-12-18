George Clooney Turns Down a $ 35 Million Day Job: “I Decided It Wasn’t Worth It” | Cinema in the SER

Few people who love the world of cinema will live without knowing of the existence of George Clooney. He is one of the most famous actors in the world, one of the richest, one of the most prestigious. At just 60 years old, it still remains a claim for film producers or advertising brands. But as he confesses in an interview to the newspaper The Guardian, you already think more about the things you accept because you have “enough money.” Therefore, a rather expensive ‘no’ has surprised, specifically 35 million dollars.

As explained to the English media. had on the table a job offer from an airline for an advertisement, and it was only “a day’s work,” but Clooney pondered it with his wife and decided not to take it. “I was offered $ 35 million for a day’s work for an airline ad, but I spoke to Amal (Clooney, the human rights lawyer he married in 2014) about it and we decided it wasn’t worth it. associated with a country that, although it is an ally, is sometimes questionable, so I thought: ‘Well, if it takes a minute of sleep, it is not worth it,’ “he confesses.

George Clooney has been the face of Nespresso coffees for many years. It is difficult to see an ad or brand and not associate it with it. He has earned more than £ 30 million with it, which is in addition to all his years as an actor and the companies he has run at the same time. “You know what? I think I have enough money now,” he admits. Even now there has been more to directing than acting. “In general, there just aren’t that many great roles and, look, I don’t ‘have’ to act “.

This is how Clooney leads his life as a recognized person

It is about a famous person who has starred in few or almost no controversies, without a newspaper library or episodes to regret. And it doesn’t plan to happen in the future, either. He prefers a quiet life: “My wife and I had this conversation when I turned 60 last summer. I said ‘I can still move quite well and we both love what we do. But we have to make sure we don’t fill our schedules absurdly. ‘ This is to make sure we live our lives. “

She also speaks in the interview about taking care of her children: “We have a babysitter four days a week and the rest of the time it’s just us. And during the confinement it was just us, for a whole year! I felt like my mother in 1964, washing dishes and six loads of clothes a day. ”

“My parents are highly respected where we are from and I wouldn’t want to do anything to embarrass them. Also, my dad made a rule for me and it was: ‘I don’t care what you do in life, but challenge people with more power than you and I defend those who have less power, ‘”he says.

Finally, he dedicates a few words to his wife: a very impressive person! She’s beautiful, smart, funny, and we fell in love right away and got married in six months. And now we’re having such a good time. ”