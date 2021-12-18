From La Jauría to an HBO drama: Marialy Rivas will direct Perry Mason

It is the movement that film directors around the world are exercising quite naturally. If they have not directed television productions, dozens of directors are getting behind the cameras of the main series of streaming platforms.

Among Chileans, the most emblematic case is that of Marcela Said, who went on to release Dogs to join the teams of Narcos: Mexico, Lupine Y Gangs of london, commanding two episodes in each.

Now another national filmmaker joins him on that path. Marialy Rivas, the director of Young and Crazy, Little princess and chapters of the two cycles of The pack, was confirmed as part of the second season of Perry mason, the drama starring Matthew Rhys (The americans) which investigates the origins of the criminal lawyer who reigned on television from the 1950s.

The group of directors of the new batch of chapters is completed by Fernando Coimbra (Narcos), Jessica Lowery (Heels) and Nina Lopez-Corrado. As specified by the Deadline portal, the Chilean filmmaker will be in charge of chapters five and six.

Robert Downey Jr., who was once considered to star in the story, is executive producer of the series with Susan Downey. All episodes of the first cycle can be seen on HBO Max.