From bare navel tops to understated dresses: Britney Spears’ boldest looks

Britney Spears in her prom dress

Thanks to her and the sports teams she adapted to everyday life, many girls in the 90s wanted to dress up as cheerleaders (Photo by Steve Azzara / Corbis via Getty Images)

In 1999 she attended the American Music Awards in Los Angeles in a chiffon dress (Photo by Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc)

The iconic look of the singer, in 1999 with her debut album: the schoolgirl from “Baby one more time” revolutionized everything

“Oops … I did it again” and yes, in the year 2000 Britney did it again and with this little red leather jumpsuit we all fell in love

On the “Baby One More Time” tour, she wore a lot of top and pants with patches (Photo: Brenda Chase / Online USA, Inc.)

More tops, this one at the 1999 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles (Photo: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic)

With short hair and curls, in those years, she swept the MTV Europe Music Awards (Photo: Stephane Cardinale / Sygma via Getty Images)

Glitter, print, appliqués and little accessory in the late nineties. Controversial this pants! (Photo: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic)

From tops to necklines, always dazzling (Photo: Kevin Mazur / WireImage)

Velvet outfit for a show in West Palm Beach Florida (Photo: Larry Marano Getty Images)

Very long hair and lots of fringe (Photos: Kevin Mazur Archive / WireImage)

In 1999 it was presented at the MTV Music Video Awards at the Metropolitan Opera House, Lincoln Center in New York and was played by choosing lurex and combining it with slippers (Photo: Frank Micelotta / ImageDirect)

Welcoming the turn of the century in Paris, with its classic navel ring

The singer was the cover of magazines around the world (Photos: Playboy Magazine / Web Archive)

Twenty years ago with an oversized diver like the ones used today: proof that fashion is cyclical (Photos: @SELENAPlNK)

Her days of fury: angry with the harassment of the paparazzi, she shaved herself and went out to fight them (Photos: @Maximo_slri)

With Taylor Swift, almost sisters separated at birth

Although the relationship did not prosper, together with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, they taught fashion (Photo: Getty)

In 2001, combined in jean (Photo: REUTERS / Rose Prouser / File Picture)

In 2003 he revolutionized everything together with Madonna and Cristina Aguilera when they appeared at the MTV Video Music Awards and ended up kissing (Photo: Chris Polk / FilmMagic)

In 2015 she appeared renewed again and appeared at the MTV Video Music Awards in a golden dress (Photo by Matt Sayles / Invision / AP)

In 2016 she combined all the styles in the same outfit: tops, broderie, feathers, fishnet stockings, ponytails. A loaded look (Photo: REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni / File Photo)

Britney Spears with her children Sean and Jayden James

While giving some clues to his followers about the situation he was going through with his father, he used his networks to get back in touch with people. The tops returned but also, a lot of dance, challenge and music (Photo: @britneyspears)

At 40, he regained his economic and work freedom, in addition to his emotional stability. With a more sober look and long, straight hair, she changed her image again. Hopefully very soon we will see her on stage again (Photo: Getty Images)

