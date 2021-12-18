Friends: Jennifer Aniston saved an iconic series couple from ruining

Who could imagine Friends without its 6 main characters? And who could imagine different stories from the ones we saw throughout their seasons? So we appreciate Jennifer Aniston championing the original ideas.

December 18, 2021 · 16:03 hs

FriendsOne of the most popular and influential sitcoms in entertainment history, it had a perfect ending, and the franchise’s legacy would only be affected by future reboots, renovations, retellings, movies, or efforts to revive the series.

Friends: Producers wanted more supporting characters

No other actor can better inhabit the characters of Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribiani (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler Bong (Matthew Perry), Ross Gellar (David Schwimmer) and Monica Gellar (Courteney Cox). ), than the original cast of Friends.

Combined with the many other ways that Friends has changed modern culture, such as the haircut of Jennifer Aniston on the show that is commonly known as The Rachel, or how phrases from Matt LeBlanc have become colloquial idioms, there is literally no way for any kind of Friends.

But in a recent interview Jennifer Aniston revealed some news about Friends that would surely leave fans in shock. The actress then recalled a moment while negotiating on Friends, where the executives would try to separate the six main characters and say they didn’t need Joey or Rachel, or that they just needed a combination of the two.

Friends: Jennifer Anistos stood her ground when the writers initially wanted to remove Rachel and Ross

However, it was not the first time Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel was nearly cut from the show. Early in filming, Rachel was nearly cut from the show due to a filming conflict. Aniston had filmed multiple episodes for an upcoming comedy, Muddling Through, which will air on NBC’s rival CBS.

To avoid the situation, NBC made a scheduling move that aired a series of movies at the same time as Aniston’s other show, allowing audiences to switch to NBC. The move saved Rachel. Later, Marta Kauffman, co-creator of Friends, also previously revealed that Chandler and Phoebe were destined to be supporting characters on the show. However, it is difficult to imagine the show without the six main characters.