Four movie houses to enjoy this Christmas – Burgos News | – Burgos Digital Newspaper

| 12/18/2021 – 10:37 a.m.

Have you seen the movie “The Holiday”? It sure sounds familiar. In this Christmas classic, Kate Winslet and Cameron Díaz exchange their house during the Christmas holidays, and in addition to discovering many other things … they find each other in love!

During Christmas this year, it is expected that more than 23,000 overnight stays of exchanges will be made in Spain, 295% more than last year and 27% more than before the pandemic. If you also want to be one of them, HomeExchange, the world’s leading home exchange company, offers you 4 idyllic houses inside and outside of Spain where you can enjoy these Christmas holidays, as well as travel in a more economical and responsible way. We do not know if in this case you will find love but, surely, you will fall in love with a new house and with a different way of enjoying the destination.

Christmas in the sun in Valencia

If this Christmas you are looking to escape the cold, this house 20 minutes from Valencia may be your perfect option. In it you can enjoy all the facilities, it has a huge garden, barbecue and indoor fireplace so you can spend these days enjoying surrounded by your loved ones. In addition, in the vicinity there is the San Vicente park and the Sierra de la Calderona, with hiking trails, nearby ruins to visit and the beach just 20 minutes away, so you can enjoy parties for all tastes.

Nature in Asturias

If what you are looking for for these holidays is nature, you cannot miss this house in the Ponga Natural Park, in Asturias, in the mountains of the Principality, where you can access mountain routes and all the disconnection you need, in a house to spend a few days full of outdoor activities and surrounded by nature.

Loft in the center of Milan

Do you want to spend the end of the year in one of the main European cities? This loft in Milan is your ideal option. You will be able to enjoy the city of fashion in the best party of the year, while you stay in this house in the bohemian neighborhood of Navigli. From here you can immerse yourself in the city, through its canals and enjoy the best Italian dinner to enjoy these dates in a different way.

Mountain house in the Alps

If you really want to spend a movie Christmas, this mountain house at the foot of Mont Blanc, in France, is perfect for a unique family experience. In the middle of nature, but just 10 minutes walk from the town of Chamonix, you will spend a more authentic Christmas than ever.

Despite the current situation in which we continue, it is possible to celebrate Christmas and enjoy a safe and relaxed vacation where you continue to feel at home in a responsible way, and for this the exchange of houses is a perfect option where you can be calm and travel safely.