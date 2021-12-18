Follow live the Rayadas vs Tigres for the first leg final
The royal teams continue to dominate the tournament and for the fifth time they will define the champions in Mexican soccer.
Tigers Y Striped make clear their dominance in the Liga MX Women with a royal fifth final to define this Opening 2021. The Amazons arrive with the opportunity to be three-time champions, while Eva Mirror seeks to make history with Monterrey as the first female coach to be crowned in the championship.
Amazons lead the way in the history of the Royal Classics, since with 23 games played they add 10 victories by eight draws and five games won by Striped. Besides that Tigers He has already won three of the last four finals that they played in the Liga MX Femenil.
The regular phase was very even between both teams with Tigers finishing as leader by adding 47 units, while Striped he took second place with 44 points.
In the league, the team of Roberto Medina he was in charge of eliminating Cruz Azul in the quarterfinals and América in the semifinals.
The team of Eva Mirror reached the grand final by eliminating Tijuana in the quarterfinals and Atlas in the semifinals of the Apertura 2021.
Follow live the Rayada vs Tigres
60’⏱ | RAY 2️⃣ – 1️⃣ TIG First modification.@BancoAfirme#Always with you 👊 #ThisIsTigresFemenil 🐯 pic.twitter.com/IcyXpa9dpp
– Female Tigers 🐯 (@TigresFemenil) December 18, 2021
⏱ | 64 ‘| 2T | #MTY twenty-one #TIG
SERVICE @ AylinAvilez1! That ball did not want to enter. 🥺#ArribaElMonterrey 🇫🇮
– Striped (@Rayadas) December 18, 2021
⏱ | 45 ‘| 2T | #MTY twenty-one #TIG
BEGINS THE SECOND 45 MINUTES! 💙
We have an appointment with history, with pride we have to defend it. Come on gang! 🏆👊🏻@CocaColaMx #ArribaElMonterrey 🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/LUcqwJRclE
– Striped (@Rayadas) December 18, 2021
⏱ | 21 ‘| 1T | #MTY eleven #TIG
Come on @ cburky2! Medical assistance enters, after a strong crash on the field. 🚨#ArribaElMonterrey 🇫🇮
– Striped (@Rayadas) December 18, 2021
20’⏱ | RAY 1️⃣ – 1️⃣ TIG And the match is tied, ‘La Dama de Hierro’ again scores Rayadas in the tournament.#Always with you 👊 #ThisIsTigresFemenil 🐯 pic.twitter.com/Rkk57nFB79
– Female Tigers 🐯 (@TigresFemenil) December 18, 2021
11’⏱ | RAY 1️⃣ – 0️⃣ TIG Own goal by Cristina Ferral.#Always with you 👊 #ThisIsTigresFemenil 🐯
– Female Tigers 🐯 (@TigresFemenil) December 18, 2021
2’⏱ | RAY 0️⃣ – 0️⃣ TIG We are just sitting down and ‘Bombi’ already had the first one.#Always with you 👊 #ThisIsTigresFemenil 🐯 pic.twitter.com/e8LM17i9Iw
– Female Tigers 🐯 (@TigresFemenil) December 18, 2021
⏱ | 00 ‘| 1T | #MTY 0 – 0 #TIG
A new dream begins, all united by Monterrey, in search of the Championship. ✨💙
Together #Lets go for everything in these first 90 minutes of the 𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗡 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟. 🏆
Come on, come on … Come on Rayadas! 🗣️#MideaMexico#ArribaElMonterrey 🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/2Nv0z3i1JG
– Striped (@Rayadas) December 18, 2021
Ready the XI starter who will leave everything on the court to continue building this dream and make history.
Come on Tigers!
Alignment @CEMEXMx.#Always with you 👊 #ThisIsTigresFemenil 🐯 pic.twitter.com/3zhYOS9g4X
– Female Tigers 🐯 (@TigresFemenil) December 18, 2021
📋 | Let’s leave the soul on the court! 💙# ArabelaMexico presents the players who will take to the field in these first 90 minutes.
Let’s paint from 𝑨𝒛𝒖𝒍 𝒚 𝑩𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒐 to 𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗡 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟! 🔵⚪#ArribaElMonterrey 🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/00HA2kVWHG
– Striped (@Rayadas) December 18, 2021
🤩 It’s time to send the best of vibes to our Amazons! ❤️🔥
We read them 👀#Always with you 👊🏻#ThisIsTigresFemenil 🐯 pic.twitter.com/bOeFpC0Ybs
– Female Tigers 🐯 (@TigresFemenil) December 18, 2021
💙 | All together for these colors, with a single goal. 𝗤𝗨𝗘 𝗦𝗘𝗣𝗔𝗡 𝗤𝗨𝗘 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗠𝗢𝗦 𝗔 𝗚𝗔𝗡𝗔𝗥! 🗣️
!#Lets go for everything, Striped! 👊🏼#ArribaElMonterrey 🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/yFRLm7Juaz
– Striped (@Rayadas) December 17, 2021
.