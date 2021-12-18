Follow live the Rayadas vs Tigres for the first leg final

The royal teams continue to dominate the tournament and for the fifth time they will define the champions in Mexican soccer.

Tigers Y Striped make clear their dominance in the Liga MX Women with a royal fifth final to define this Opening 2021. The Amazons arrive with the opportunity to be three-time champions, while Eva Mirror seeks to make history with Monterrey as the first female coach to be crowned in the championship.

Amazons lead the way in the history of the Royal Classics, since with 23 games played they add 10 victories by eight draws and five games won by Striped. Besides that Tigers He has already won three of the last four finals that they played in the Liga MX Femenil.

The regular phase was very even between both teams with Tigers finishing as leader by adding 47 units, while Striped he took second place with 44 points.

In the league, the team of Roberto Medina he was in charge of eliminating Cruz Azul in the quarterfinals and América in the semifinals.

The team of Eva Mirror reached the grand final by eliminating Tijuana in the quarterfinals and Atlas in the semifinals of the Apertura 2021.

Follow live the Rayada vs Tigres

⏱ | 45 ‘| 2T | #MTY twenty-one #TIG BEGINS THE SECOND 45 MINUTES! 💙 We have an appointment with history, with pride we have to defend it. Come on gang! 🏆👊🏻@CocaColaMx #ArribaElMonterrey 🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/LUcqwJRclE – Striped (@Rayadas) December 18, 2021

Ready the XI starter who will leave everything on the court to continue building this dream and make history. Come on Tigers! Alignment @CEMEXMx.#Always with you 👊 #ThisIsTigresFemenil 🐯 pic.twitter.com/3zhYOS9g4X – Female Tigers 🐯 (@TigresFemenil) December 18, 2021