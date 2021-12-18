Five new Christmas songs to add to your playlist

Year after year, alternating with a Christmas carol (there are fewer and fewer), the classic Christmas pop songs sound. To acquaintances All I Want For Christmas (Is You), the Most popular Christmas-themed pop song ever (almost 1 billion views on Spotify), Do They Know It’s Christmas Time (with Paul McCartney, David Bowie, Sting, Bono, Freddie Mercury, etc.) or the mythical Last christmasfrom Wham !, join new hits just released, from Elton John and Ed Sheeran to Taylor Swift.

Merry Christmas by Ed Sheeran and Elton John

A totally Christmas and energetic track, by the most unexpected artistic couple of recent times: Ed Sheeran and Elton John. “It reminds me of myself in my early days,” says Elton of young Ed. The video clip is not wasted either, with its parody point since Sheeran shows her legs in a Santa suit and Elton comes out on a sled. Proceeds from this song will be shared between Ed Sheeran’s Music Foundation and Elton John’s AIDS Foundation.

Santa can’t you hear, by Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson

“Keep the snow and the sleigh rides. Keep those silver bells. Keep the gifts under the tree “, say Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson with great good will. Each artist maintains their style to bring to the top an emotional song that Kelly Clarkson has included in her Christmas album When Christmas comes around.

Fall in Love at Christmas, by Mariah Carey, Khalid and Kirk Franklin

If there is a classic Christmas around this time, it is the All I Want for Christmas Is Youby Mariah Carey, who else who has ever hummed the least. In fact, this song is the most popular Christmas-themed pop song ever, with almost 1 billion views on Spotify. Like turrn, Mariah Carey appears around this time with a romantic Christmas ballad, which she performs alongside Khalid and Kirk Franklin.

I’ll Be Home for Christmas by Camila Cabello and Lasta Christmas by Danna Paola

Camila Cabello and Danna Paola were invited by some musical platforms to make their own versions of Christmas classics. In Camila Cabello’s case, she performed Michael Bubl’s song for Amazon Music, but with a Mexican mariachi style. For her part, Paola, covered the classic Wham! Last Christmas, another essential on your list for these parties.

Christmas Tree Farm by Taylor Swift

Global superstar Taylor Swift has recorded a version of your own Christmas songChristmas Tree Farm (Old Timey Version) at London’s legendary Abbey Road studios, now available exclusively to Amazon Music customers. For this, Swift has had new musical arrangements and is accompanied by an orchestra of no more and no less than seventy instruments.