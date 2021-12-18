Five movies to watch this weekend (that aren’t Spider-man)

With Spider-man: No Way Home dominating absolutely every movie theater billboard in the world, it might be hard to find a movie to hang out with. For this reason, for the third consecutive week we share with you a small list of feature films that may be of interest to you to liven up your weekend in the company of your friends, family and loved ones,

A Quiet Place

Direction: John krasinski

Distribution: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe.

Synopsis: In a world invaded and ravaged by deadly sound-guided aliens, Evelyn and Lee Abbott survive with their children on a secluded farm in the woods, in the deepest silence. As long as they don’t make noise, they will be safe.

A kingdom under the moon (Moonrise Kingdom)

Direction: Wes anderson

Distribution: Jared Gilman, Kara Hayward, Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, Jason Schwartzman, Bob Balaban.

Synopsis: On a New England island in the 1960s, a boy scout boy and a local girl fall in love and run away together. The adults and the other scouts will search for them all over the island, as a storm approaches.

Ivan’s Childhood (Ivanovo detstvo)

Direction: Andrei Tarkovsky

Distribution: Nikolay Burlyaev, Valentin Zubkov, Yevgeni Zharikov, Stepan Krylov

Synopsis: During WWII, a 12-year-old Russian boy stands behind enemy lines to spy on the Germans who killed his parents.

The Escape (Drive)

Direction: Nicolas Winding Refn.

Distribution: Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, Albert Brooks, Ron Perlman, Bryan Cranston, Oscar Isaac.

Synopsis: A mysterious driver who works by day as a stuntman in movies and a mechanic in a workshop, by night he becomes a talented driver for criminals. His boss, Shannon, looks for him jobs in Hollywood movies or escapes for criminals. However, his world changes when he meets Irene, a lonely mother who has her husband in jail, and becomes entangled in a robbery that involves the upper echelons of the mafia.

Cold War

Direction: Paweł Pawlikowski

Distribution: Joanna Kulig, Tomasz Kot, Borys Szyc.

Synopsis: A passionate love story between two people of different backgrounds and temperaments, who are fatally unequal and yet doomed for each other. Set against the backdrop of the Cold War in the 1950s in Poland, Berlin, Yugoslavia, and Paris, the film depicts an impossible love story in impossible times.