Find out why Leonardo DiCaprio left a project with Del Toro

Before filming began on “The Alley of Lost Souls,” Guillermo del Toro’s latest film, Leonardo DiCaprio was listed as one of the main faces of the cast, but left the project and was replaced by Bradley Cooper. And to avoid hearsay and gossip, the Mexican filmmaker stepped forward to explain the reasons behind the resignation of the eternal Jack from “Titanic.”

In principle, he explained that he required time to write the characters that each actor would play and that presented an unforeseen event for the gallant’s agenda, since he had other projects on the horizon.

“I was interested because we have a common interest in the fairs (the main theme of the film), but very early in the process we understood that there was going to be a conflict with the dates. He needed enough time to assemble a cast the way he had envisioned. We had written the Lilith part for Cate Blanchett, I wrote the Clem part for Willem Dafoe, the Bruno part for Ron Pearlman, among others. We could not rush to shoot fast because we needed to coordinate all the schedules in this film, “he said in an interview with The Wrap.

No hard feelings

Although he did not detail which film was the complication of DiCaprio’s schedule, some believe it may have been “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the new film by Martin Scorsese.

Later, the Mexican clarified that the retirement of the Hollywood heartthrob occurred on very “good terms”, so there are no grudges involved.

In this way he looked for Bradley Cooper as his replacement, in addition, he defined him as someone “with a vintage face, who looks like a guy from the 30s or 40s.” Del Toro also noted that movies like “Limitless” and “A Star is Born” convinced him to call in Bradley Cooper for the role.

On the other hand, it is worth noting that “The Alley of Lost Souls” is a remake of Edmund Goulding’s 1947 feature film, which will debut in the North American market this weekend, while in Latin America it will hit the billboards later January 2022.

What is it about?

“The Alley of Lost Souls” is framed within the genre of psychological thriller, where there are titles such as “Shutter Island” or “Enemy”, and focuses on a very particular protagonist.

Here we follow the story of the organizer of a fair, whose talent is to manipulate the people with whom he works. By joining a psychiatrist, you put everything at risk, including your own safety.