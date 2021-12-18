Find an Apple AirTag of Thieves by Tracking Your Car

Image : Dodge.

News about new crime trends often turns out to be false or at least exaggerated. But now it seems that there is actually a trend of people using the AirTags Apple to track cars who plan to steal ma s late. The latest story involves a man from Detroit, USA, who says he found one in his 2018 Dodge Charger.

According Fox 2 DetroitJohn Nelson had only had his Charger for two days when he parked it at Great Lakes Crossing, a mall in Auburn Hills, a small town about 50 miles north. you from Detroit. After shopping for about two hours, he said he went to a friend’s house. That’s when he received a notification on his phone that he was being tracked by an AirTag.

If you are not familiar with AirTags, they are small tracking devices intended to help people find easily lost items, such as car keys, using Apple’s “Find My” app. And even if your hypothetical lost keys are too far away for your phone to connect to the AirTag, you can use other nearby Apple devices to let you know where they are.

That last feature is the one that could allow people to use AirTags for more nefarious purposes. You know, like tracking cars to steal later or possibly to stalk or harass someone.

As Nelson discovered, if an unknown AirTag is tracking your car’s location, Apple will notify you on the iPhone. But if he had been using an Android phone, he would never have known what was happening, perhaps until it was too late. The good news is, he was able to find it and get it out before the thieves came to steal his car.

“Clicking on that notification gave me the option to make the AirTag beep, and I heard it under my vehicle,” Nelson told Fox 2.

This is not the first time that AirTags have been used by potential car thieves. It is reportedly happening more frequently in the Detroit metropolitan area, as well as other cities such as Austin, Texas, in the United States, and has even been reported cases in Ontario, Canada of at least five similar incidents in recent months.