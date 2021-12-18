Features, prices and test drive

It is already on sale from 14,300 euros with promotions

with promotions It is available in compact, familiar and shooting brake

Debuts a gasoline engine 1.5 TGDi 160 horsepower with ECO label

The new Kia Ceed is on sale now. It is an update that has modernized it to cope with the arrival of new compacts such as the Seat León and Mazda3 and the also new Peugeot 308 and Opel Astra. He does it with a broad range of finishes and engines, with three different body variants (five-door, family Tourer and Proceed sports car) to which a fourth version can be added with the Xceed, whose update will arrive in dealerships in the middle of next year.

Design and interior of the Kia Ceed 2022

The model is exactly the same as the one we met in 2018. The only thing that has been done is to refresh its image with a series of elements that modernize it. To begin with, the logo. The EV6 is the first Kia to carry it and now the Ceed is the second vehicle to incorporate it, both on the outside and on the inside.

In addition to this, bumper front and rear modify their shapes to become even more sporty and headlights and pilots receive a new configuration and presentation, especially in the case of the rear, which as long as they are of ledThey have this attractive shape, so the Ceed hatchback will be easy to identify at night (not available on Tourer or Proceed). These, in addition, have dynamic intermittence, another novelty.

In the case of the grille of these Ceed, it is closed in the plug-in hybrid version (only available in the Tourer) and the GT has elements in Red that give a greater aggressiveness to the line. To this are added two unpublished wheels for 16 inches and 17 inches and four more colors for the exterior of the three Ceed (in total there are 12).

Inside, the presentation is practically identical to what we knew so far, since only small trims and the incorporation of four more modern upholstery for the seats vary.

Both the digital picture of 12.3 inch very fast in the transition between the different menus, as well as the 10.2-inch screen for the multimedia equipment, easy to use and equally fast, which now has updates over the air and the possibility of connecting two mobile phones to the car via Bluetooth.

Yes it premieres driving assistants, voice commands and some elements of equipment, such as front seats ventilated and heated and heating for the rear seats.

Kia Ceed Features

Length: 4.31 / 4.60 (Tourer and ProCeed)

Width: 1.80

Height: 1.44 / 1.46 (Tourer) / 1.42 (ProCeed)

Battle: 2.65 meters

Luggage compartment: 395/625 (Tourer) / 594 liters (ProCeed)

Engines: Petrol 1.0 of 100 or 120 CV, 1.5 of 160 CV, 1.6 of 204 CV; 1.6 diesel 136 hp; 140 hp PHEV

Changes: Six-speed manual and seven-speed automatic (six-speed hybrid)

Prices: From 14,300 euros (promotions included)

More efficient engines

On a structural level, the car has not received improvements in any field, so the suspensions, steering and other components are identical to those of the Ceed that we already knew. Yes there are changes in some engines to make them more efficient. It is the case of 1.5 TGDi of 160 horses, which replaces the previous 1.4 TGDi with 140 horses. From Kia they affirm that despite the increase in displacement and power, the 1.5 is more efficient even being associated with the DCT of seven gears. It is a mechanical four-cylinder in line, with 1,482 cubic centimeters, and a maximum torque of 253 Newton / meter between 1,500 and 3,500 revolutions. The approved average consumption is 5.7 liters at 100, the maximum speed reaches 210 per hour and he stops the stopwatch at 0 to 100 in 8.6 seconds.

The rest of the mechanical options are already known, with three more gasoline (101 horsepower, 120 horsepower and 204 horsepower, the latter exclusive to the GT), and a diesel for which Kia does bet despite the fact that sales are residual, since they represent 10-15% of the total.

To these is added the plug-in hybrid which is only associated with the familiar Tourer. Almost all of them wear the label ECHO thanks to the microhybridization (the 1.0 of 101 horses cannot carry it and the 1.0 of 120 only if it is associated with the DCT automatic transmission).

Test drive of the Kia Ceed 2022



For our first contact with the renewed Kia Ceed, we opted for the 160-horsepower 1.5 TGDi engine, this time associated with the seven-speed dual-clutch DCT automatic transmission and with the Tourer bodywork. Leaving aside the functionality and habitability, which we are not going to judge, the Ceed is a pleasant car of driving. It continues to have a good footprint and is comfortable in daily use, both in urban driving and on the road.

In a more sporty and in mountain sections, we have noticed that the electric steering does not allow us to have all the necessary information about what happens on the asphalt, and it is very important, because the Ceed has an obsessive understeer which could possibly be corrected in a way other than electronics.

Blind spot warning receives an update and intervenes in the steering

With Eco mode activated, the 160-horsepower Ceed 1.5 TGDi averages about 5.5-5.8 liters at 100. In the case of Sport, the records are slightly higher.

In the cabin it sneaks a lot rolling noise, in this case, due to large tires corresponding to the finish GT Line (225/45 R17).

Range and prices of the Kia Ceed 2022

The Ceed family is quite large. The most affordable model is the five-door Ceed and the one that accounts for 77% of the model’s sales. These are their prices and the endings in which you can buy.

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi Concept 100 horses, 20,775 euros or 14,300 euros with discounts

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi Drive 100 horses, 22,225 euros or 16,810 euros with discounts

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi Tech 100 horses, 23,502 euros or 18,088 euros with discounts

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi Concept 120 horses, 21,925 euros or 16,510 euros with discounts

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi Drive 120 horses, 23,375 euros or 17,960 euros with discounts

Kia Ceed 1.0 MHEV Drive DCT 120 horses, 24,609 euros or 19,194 euros with discounts

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi Tech 120 horses, 24,705 euros or 19,290 euros with discounts

Kia Ceed 1.0 MHEV Tech DCT 120 horses, 26,822 euros or 21,407 euros with discounts

Kia Ceed 1.5 MHEV Tech DCT 160 horses, 27,929 euros or 22,514 euros with discounts

Kia Ceed 1.5 MHEV GT Line DCT 160 horses, 30,334 euros or 24,914 euros with discounts

Kia Ceed 1.6 T-GDi GT DCT 204 horses, 33,775 euros or 27,000 euros with discounts

Kia Ceed 1.6 MHEV iMT Concept 136 horses, 24,675 euros or 19,260 euros with discounts

Kia Ceed 1.6 MHEV iMT Drive 136 horses, 26,125 euros or 20,710 euros with discounts

Kia Ceed 1.6 MHEV iMT Tech 136 horses, 28,325 euros or 22,910 euros with discounts

Kia Ceed 1.6 MHEV iMT Tech DCT 136 horses, 28,698 euros or 23,284 euros with discounts

Kia Ceed 1.6 MHEV iMT GT Line 136 horses, 29,661 euros or 24,246 euros with discount

Kia Ceed 1.6 MHEV GT Line DCT 136 horses, 31,104 euros or 25,689 euros with discount

The version Tourer stands in between. Among its main purchase arguments and attractions are the rear seats, improved and more capable than those of the 5P, and a trunk with a volume of 625 liters. Remember this is the only plug-in hybrid.

Kia Ceed Tourer 1.0 T-GDi Concept 120 horses, 22,059 euros fee, 15,550 euros with promotions

Kia Ceed Tourer 1.0 T-GDi Drive 120 horses, 23,454 euros fee, 18,040 euros with promotions

Kia Ceed Tourer 1.0 MHEV Drive DCT 120 horses, 25,571 euros fee, 20,156 euros with promotions

Kia Ceed Tourer 1.0 T-GDi Tech 120 horses, 25,667 euros fee, 20,253 euros with promotions

Kia Ceed Tourer 1.0 MHEV Tech DCT 120 horses, 27,784 euros fee, 22,370 euros with promotions

Kia Ceed Tourer 1.5 MHEV Tech DCT 160 horses, 28,891 euros fee, 23,476 euros with promotions

Kia Ceed Tourer 1.5 MHEV GT Line DCT 160 horses, 31,296 euros fee, 25,882 euros with promotions

Kia Ceed Tourer 1.6 MHEV iMT Concept 136 horses, 25,675 euros fee, 20,260 euros with promotions

Kia Ceed Tourer 1.6 MHEV iMT Drive 136 horses, 27,125 euros fee, 21,710 euros with promotions

Kia Ceed Tourer 1.6 MHEV iMT Tech 136 horses, 28,217 euros fee, 22,803 euros with promotions

Kia Ceed Tourer 1.6 MHEV Tech DCT 136 horses, 29,661 euros fee, 24,246 euros with promotions

Kia Ceed Tourer 1.6 MHEV iMT GT Line 136 horses, 30,623 euros fee, 25,208 euros with promotions

Kia Ceed Tourer 1.6 MHEV GT Line DCT 136 horses, 32,066 euros fee, 26,651 euros with promotions

Kia Ceed Tourer 1.6 PHEV eDrive 141 horses, 35,200 euros fee, 21,050 euros with promotions and Moves III

Kia Ceed Tourer 1.6 PHEV eTech 141 horses, 36,650 euros fee, 23,815 euros with promotions and Moves III

Kia Ceed Tourer 1.6 PHEV eMotion 141 horses, 38,500 euros fee, 25,665 euros with promotions and Moves III

Finally, the Proceed goes one step further than him station wagon and it is positioned as a dynamic shooting brake, hence it is only available with the most powerful engines and the most finished finishes. racing.

Kia Proceed 1.0 T-GDi GT Line 120 horses, 29,017 euros fee, 23,900 euros with all discounts

Kia Proceed 1.5 MHEV GT Line 160 horses, 32,427 euros fee, 27,617 euros with all discounts

Kia Proceed 1.6 T-GDi GT DCT 204 horses, 36,475 euros fee, 31,476 euros with all discounts

In favor: Qualitative leap. More attractive image. Quick and easy-to-use multimedia system. Very extensive range. Diesel versions.

Against: Increase in prices. Rear visibility.

