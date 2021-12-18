‘Fantastic Animals’: Mads Mikkelsen returns to Instagram a few days after the closure of his account

A few days ago the Wizarding World suffered a new drama (and look, it has been a few already). Mads Mikkelsen’s Instagram account had disappeared shortly after the first trailer for ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’ was released., the first film in which we will see him as Gellert Grindelwald replacing Johnny Depp. The main theory was that the actor had closed the account as a result of the heated discussion that took place on social networks between Depp’s fans, Mikkelsen’s fans, fans of both and those of neither.

December 17 Mads Mikkelsen returned to the social network with his profile restored and apparently complete. There is still the trailer for David Yates’ film and what was his last publication before he disappeared: photo booth photos with his wife and daughter. The actor has published a new image in which he appears sweaty and disheveled in which he apologizes for his absence: “Sorry I haven’t been around the last two days, I’ve been working hard to get my Instagram working again.”.

The version circulates on social networks that his Instagram account was hacked and it was not a voluntary closure of the profile. Many fans have celebrated his return with messages of affection. As we said, Mikkelsen has been incorporated into the ‘Harry Potter’ prequels as the dark wizard who put the world in check years before Lord Voldemort and Harry Potter entered the scene.. Johnny Depp received a request from Warner Bros. to leave the saga after the judge in charge of Depp’s lawsuit against The Sun newspaper for defamation ruled against the actor, ruling that they had found enough evidence not to consider false. a headline describing him as “abuser.”

Grindelwald’s army

Grindelwald will once again get Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) in trouble, who will once again lead a team of brave men sent by Dumbledore (Jude Law) on a dangerous mission. The magizoologist will see that, unfortunately, Grindewald does not stop gaining followers. ‘Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets’ will hit Spanish cinemas on April 8, 2022.