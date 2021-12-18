F1 2021: Red Bull celebrates the first anniversary of the arrival of Checo Prez

ANDl December 18, 2020 It was marked as a historic date for Mexican motorsport. Checo Prez was announced as the new Red Bull driver for the 2021 season and this Saturday, the Austrian squire celebrated the first anniversary of the arrival of the Mexican.

“‘Hey Sergio. Welcome to Red Bull.’ A year ago we welcomed Checo Prez to the team, “the official account of the squire posted on social media.

The Mexican was chosen by the Austrian squire, after the good season he had in 2019 with Racing Point, what did you prefer to Sebastian Vettel above the Mexican.

“I am incredibly grateful to Red Bull for giving me the opportunity to race with Red Bull Racing in 2021. The chance to race for a championship contender is something I’ve been waiting for since joining Formula 1 and be very proud to arrive on the grid with the colors of Red Bull next to Max (Verstappen) “, were Checo’s first words after being announced.

It should be noted that the moment when Christian Horner, Red Bull boss, welcomes the cover, it was registered on the season three of the Netflix documentary series, ‘Drive to Survive’.

Czech Prez had signed for a year, But in the middle of the 2021 season, Red Bull announced the extension of the contract for the 2022 season and after the title won by Max Verstappen, in which the Mexican was a primary part, Rumors suggest that the squire is thinking of extending the agreement for another year.

