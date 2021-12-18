essential concepts of Family Medicine

Belén Díaz Marqués, member of the Resident Physicians Area of ​​the National Board of Directors of Semergen.

The date for the MIR 2022 exam It is approaching and thousands of medical graduates are immersed in the final months of preparation. In order to make the task easier for students, Medical Writing he delves into one of the specialties that make up the test. On this occasion, to address the branch of Family medicine, a specialty that “Integrates all medical subjects”, the newspaper has the collaboration of Belén Díaz Marqués, member of the Resident Physicians Area of ​​the National Board of Directors of Semergen.

Díaz considers that the MIR exam is a complete review of medicine in an integral way, including all the specialties and basic areas of Medicine. In the case of the daily practice of Family and Community Medicine, the doctor assures that applicants need to know the symptoms, complementary tests and medical treatment of diseases of all specialties, “since we practice general medicine.” As for the second part of the specialty, Community medicine, Díaz maintains that it has less weight in the MIR exam, collected in the Preventive subject.

What weight does Family Medicine have in the MIR?

Regarding the weight of the specialty in the exercise, to which they will be presented 13,059 applicants, the subjects most asked over the years are part of the area of Digestive, Infectious, Cardiology or Pneumology. All of them, he indicates, “are part of our work.” “Knowing and managing the main diseases of the previously mentioned groups is our specialty. Family Medicine does not have a weight as an independent subject, we are part of and integrate all medical subjects ”, says the member.

“The success of the MIR exam is knowing perfectly the concepts / topics most repeated in the previous exams”

Along these lines, Díaz expresses that, in order to properly prepare for the MIR exam, the specialty that the applicant wants to do in the future should not be important. “The success of the MIR exam, and what they teach us in the academies, is know perfectly the concepts / topics most repeated in the previous exams (RepeMIR), which are usually the most relevant in clinical practice ”, he clarifies. In this regard, knowledge of the management and treatment of the main diseases stands out, such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma or COPD, as well as the most frequent emergencies: abdominal pain, acute coronary syndrome, stroke code, respiratory system infections….

Tips for dealing with MIR preparation

Based on its own experience, the health company ensures that all doctors preparing for the MIR exam have six years of learned medical concepts. “For that reason alone, they have to know that they are capable of passing this exam and they will surely get to where they want to be,” he insists, encouraging the candidates that on January 29 they will take the test to try to achieve a of the 8,188 places for doctors offered by the Government for this call.

Likewise, Díaz encourages candidates to find a prosperous professional future in the area of Primary care: “In my experience, success is in taking many test exams; it’s the only way to see where you really fail. If you want to be a Primary Care doctor, we are lucky to have many places available in different areas of Spain, and I can promise you that you will not regret it! It is the best specialty, the most complete! A lot of perseverance, study, tranquility and we’ll see you on the other side! ”.