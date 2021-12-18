Epic Games Store gives away free games for 15 days: how to get them

Epic Games Store, the video game store of the developer of titles such as ‘Fortnite’ or ‘Unreal’, has started the Christmas season with an interesting promotion that will be available for the next 15 days. Users, in particular, will be able to get some games that are usually paid, totally free. We tell you all the details of this offer and how to download the available games.

The promotion of Christmas offers in the Epic Games Store began on December 15 and will last until January 6. However, the possibility of downloading free games has started today, December 17, and It will only be available until December 31. Epic Games also does not reveal in advance the game that will be available for free. Therefore, you should be attentive to the special Christmas page that the company has enabled on its website.

The first title that Epic Games Store offers as a Christmas gift is ‘Shenmue III’, the third part of an action saga developed by Ys Net and consisting of an expert martial arts character who seeks revenge for the death of his father . The game, with a usual price of 29.99 euros and that is now free, is available for Windows only. The 100% discount promotion will only be active until December 17 at 5:00 p.m.

How to download free games from the Epic Games Store

To download ‘Shenmue III’, as well as other games that will be available for free during the next few days, you must access the promotions website that the Epic Games Store has enabled for the occasion. Next, look for the free games section and click on the available title. The Epic Games store will take you to the download page for the game. After, Click on the ‘Get’ button, log in with your account and authorize the purchase. Don’t worry, no charge will be made to your card. Finally, wait for the game to download and install on your PC.

Both ‘Shenmue III’ and the rest of the video games that will be offered for free, have a single payment, so you can access them at no additional cost for life. In addition to free games, the Epic Games Store also has other Christmas deals and promotions. The platform, for example, offers discounts of up to 75% on popular titles, as well as Free add-ons in games like ‘Fortnite’ or ‘Rocket League’.