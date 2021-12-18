Emily Blunt EXCLUSIVELY: “A Quiet Place 2 ‘Is Heartbreaking And Scary But It’s A Very Human Story” – Movie News

The actress repeats in the sequel to the saga directed and featured by John Krasinski hits theaters on June 16.

“Evelyn is now a single mother, with a newborn baby. The barn is in ashes, the house is destroyed … And she is out there alone and she has to protect those children.”. This is how Emily Blunt explains how her character is at the beginning of A quiet place 2, the sequel to the film directed by and starring John Krasinski that lands in theaters on June 16.

Blunt repeats as Evelyn, the mother of the family Abbott, and returns to Krasinski’s command in this second installment that begins right where its predecessor ended: A peaceful place. For you to start warming up for the premiere of the sequel, in SensaCine we offer you a report on EXCLUSIVE about the title you can see on these lines.

In A quiet place 2, Evelyn and her children Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe) and the newborn leave their little home.

As Krasinski comments:

They are forced to go out into the world and see how others live, so they leave the safe path to enter the unknown

On this perilous journey, the Abbotts will meet Emmett, a new character brought to life by Cillian Murphy. He is one of the few who has managed to stay alive after the arrival on Earth of some aliens attacking by sound, which makes people have learned to live in silence.

“It’s heartbreaking, it’s terrifying, but it’s a very human story.”, Blunt describes the sequel. “He’s just trying to keep everyone alive. And he discovers that there are more people out there. And the world changes in an instant.”

THE ORIGIN OF EVERYTHING

A quiet place 2 Not only does it expand this world threatened by aliens, it also answers some of the questions from the first installment. “We answered all questions from the public about what happened. About how it all started”Krasinski promises. “Each step is much more dangerous,” he adds.

“It certainly increases the tension. You know they are not safe.”notes Blunt on what audiences will find when they go to see the sequel.

A peaceful place, released in 2018, became a hit with audiences and critics. The film grossed more than $ 340 million Worldwide. The sequel was scheduled to hit theaters on March 19, 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic prevented it. Now, more than a year later, fans can finally see how the Abbott story continues. In the United States, a territory in which the film has already been released, the box office figures have been very positive. The film was number one in its premiere, grossing $ 48 million..

On these lines, do not miss the EXCLUSIVE advance of A quiet place 2. Check out the trailer below.