Elsa Pataky surprises Chris Hemsworth on his 38th birthday

The actress has congratulated her husband on the networks with a loving message and a family photo album.

Chris Hemsworth turns 38 this Wednesday and his wife Elsa Patakyy has not hesitated to congratulate him through social networks with a nice tribute.

“Happy Birthday to me everyone’s favorite husband. You’re my World. For many more years of laughter and happiness, “said the actress who has accompanied the message with a photo album in which they pose together at different times and times of the year.

Among the many images he has published Pataky highlights one in which the protagonist of ‘Thor’ appears sound asleep on the sofa and surrounded by his three children: India, 9 years old, and the twins Sasha Y Tristan, 7 years.

On July 18, Pataky She turned 45 and this time it was her husband who took the opportunity to congratulate her through his networks with a brief “Happy birthday beautiful“accompanied by heart emoticons and celebrations.

Related news