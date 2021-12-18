Elsa Pataky continues her European family tour, now in London

As if they were real rock stars Elsa Pataky and her children are touring Europe that many would envy. On the occasion of the filming of Chris Hemsworth in Prague, the family is staying for three months in the old continent and discovering each of its main cities. Although they started with Spain and later went through Rome and Venice in Italy, to continue with Paros (France), this time it has been a little further west. The actress and her children have visited the United Kingdom, specifically London, where they have met with old friends and visited some of the main tourist attractions in the British capital.

“We haven’t seen each other for a long time, London,” Elsa wrote in her publication, where she appears with her three children, India Rose, age nine, and Sasha and Tristan, age seven, in front of the London Tower Bridge, which crosses the Thames connecting the classic neighborhood with the newer and business. The actress of Transformers it has also been through areas of the city that are already illuminated for Christmas, like Covent Garden. Of course, he has shown once again that his thing is to move and exercise, going to a more rural area to ride a bike under the gray sky of the British Isles that, from what it seems in the images, has even given them a little respite.

Elsa and her children have been accompanied at all times by Silvia Serra, sister-in-law of the actress after her marriage to Cristian, and her cousin Mariana MontmelóWe have seen it with on other occasions when they have been in Europe. This has been a more family-friendly trip than the one in Paris, joined by Chris Hemsworth on a break from filming Extraction 2 for Netflix, where Will play intrepid mercenary Tyler Rake for the second time after the success of the first movie. The one from Italy, however, brought together the interpreter of Snakes in the plane with some of his great friends, as has also happened in London as the photographs seem to indicate.

The three children of Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are experiencing the European winter for the first time in their lives, accustomed to spend Christmas on the beach in Byron Bay, Australia, where they live overlooking the sea. Without a doubt, these trips are being the most enriching for the children, in addition to keeping the family together when such special dates approach. In addition to learn, see new places and stay close to their parents, the children are also getting to know life on the continent where their mother grew up, because although they had already been visit Spain on more than one occasionThey had rarely spent so much time in Europe as this time.

