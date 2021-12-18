Elle Woods is back! Reese Witherspoon gives details on Legally Blonde 3

U.S-. It’s been almost 20 years since it was released Legally Blonde 2, but when Reese witherspoon announced the arrival of the third installment, fans responded eager to see what new adventures await Elle Woods in her 40s. The actress and her castmate, Jennifer Coolidge, appeared in a joint interview for Backstage and gave new details about the long-awaited sequel.

Witherspoon Y Coolidge They talked about their television roles on The Morning Show and The White Lotus respectively, but they also went back 20 years in the past to remember their iconic roles in Legally Blonde. The actresses couldn’t help but anticipate fans a bit of what to expect from the upcoming sequel, which is still in the works.

When asked about the details of Legally Blonde 3, Coolidge she joked and said that she too is “dying to know” more. “Reese is the owner of the keys … I know so little about what’s going on with that, so I can’t wait to hear what Reese has to say today,” the actress expressed as she kept knowing glances with her castmate.

“I would like to be able to poll everyone who watches and say, ‘What do you want us to do?’ I mean, the idea of ​​being anywhere with Jennifer would be for the best. And visit the characters 20 years later to see what has changed in them and what has not, “he said. Witherspoon. “It’s a lot about me and this lady. That’s all I have to say!” He said while pointing to Coolidge.

“The movie is also a feminist movie, really your life doesn’t have to be defined by your romantic relationships; It can be defined by your friends, by your sense of self-worth, by your job, your education, your achievements. So it’s interesting to visit characters 20 years later. Mindy Kaling is writing it. They are in the process, “he added. Witherspoon.