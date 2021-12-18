EGS’s Second Christmas Present Arrives; download it for free

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

We are already in Christmas time and, as you know, that means that the Epic Games Store prepared a lot of gifts for us. Yesterday we were able to download Shenmue III and today it was time to download another game completely free.

We are talking about Neon Abyss, a standalone title now available as a free download on the Epic Games Store. In case you didn’t know, this is an entertaining rogue-lite platformer indie game that has stood out for its incredible action and engaging art direction.

Here are the steps to download Neonw Abyss free on the Epic Games Store:

How to get Neon Abyss free?

Click here to go to the page of Neon Abyss on the Epic Games Store

Click the Get Button on the right side of the screen

A screen will appear with the purchase information

Press Checkout

Get Epic’s second Christmas present

This new gift from the Epic Games Store will be available from 10:00 AM today, December 17, until the same time on Saturday, December 18. In other words: you have less than 24 hours to take advantage of the promotion and that Neon Abyss be yours. So, you can download it from the Epic Games Store client whenever you want.

There will be many more free games on the Epic Games Store

At Christmas time, the Epic Games Store usually gives away a lot of games and this year will be no exception. From December 16 to December 30, the PC game store will be giving away 1 different game every 24 hours, so there will be plenty of opportunities for you to grow your Epic Games Store library without having to pay.

Some of the games that the Epic Games Store gives away in December tend to be some of the most exciting of the year. In previous years, the store gave away Grand theft auto v, Civilization VI, Ark and other very good games around these times. This time we start with Shenmue III and we continue with Neon Abyss; it will be necessary to see what they give during the next days.

What did you think of this gift? Are you excited for the next December free games from the Epic Games Store? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link for more news related to the Epic Games Store. On the other hand, here you will find all our coverage of offers from the world of gaming.