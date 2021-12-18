Dwayne Johnson wants to be the new James Bond

The door is open. Another very different thing is that Dwayne johnson be the one chosen to get under the skin of James bond following Daniel Craig’s departure from the franchise. In any case, there is nothing wrong with applying for one of the roles most desired by dozens of actors and ‘The Rock’ has sentimental reasons for doing so.

He has explained it in a recent interview with Esquire, where he reveals that there is a family connection that makes him yearn to become the most famous secret agent in fiction. “Yeah, my grandfather was a villain in ‘You Only Live Twice’ with Sean Connery. Very, very cool.”, he says, referring to actor Peter Maivia, who played a minor character who fought the long-awaited Scottish actor’s Bond.

Dwayne Johnson, who declares himself a fan of the franchise, assures that he would like to participate in it, although he aims high. “I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond. I don’t want to be a villain. I have to be Bond“says one of the highest grossing actors of the moment.

Many candidates and few certainties

And perhaps there is a real possibility that he is among the long list of candidates for the role, which grows with each passing day. Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Richard Madden, Tom Hiddleston, James Norton, Henry Cavill, Daniel Kaluuyao or Regé-Jean Page are some of those that have been considered.

At this point it seems clear that he will continue to be a man, but it is not as clear that he must meet the requirement of being British or white, as it is to date. Nevertheless, it would be a big surprise that Dwayne Johnson ended up being the chosen one.