Dwayne Johnson looms a new battle between his Black Adam and Superman. Who will play the Man of Steel in the contest?

The protagonist of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson is sure we’ll see his mystical DC villain take on SupermanHe just doesn’t know who will play the Man of Steel by then.

During an interview with Total Film, the protagonist of Black Adam suggested that his fight against Superman is only a matter of time:

“There is a battle that is going to take place one day, between Black Adam and Superman“he explained.”I don’t know who this Superman is going to be, and I don’t know who is going to play him. Nothing happens. I don’t need to know right now. But I’m sure I do. And that’s based on what the fans want. “

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, originally to appear in the DC movie Shazam, eventually became the center of his own solo movie, which appears to have a large death toll. So perhaps we shouldn’t expect a fair fight when it comes to taking on the Man of Steel.

The first look at Dwayne Johnson’s movie about Black Adam was recently revealed during DC Fan Dome 2021, showing a soldier being suffocated, before being turned to ashes by lightning and meeting a rather spooky ending.

Dwayne Johnson has commented that Black Adam takes a slightly different approach than other DC movies:

“You have only one chance to build these characters properly“says Johnson.”We paid attention to some of the pitfalls other movies had experienced in the past, in the DC world, and what rightly made many fans unhappy and pissed off – and as a fan, I was one of them.“.

Although DC has faced some criticism in the past for rushing into the Justice League before building its individual characters, Johnson says this time it’s about respecting the fans.

“Let’s make sure we respect tradition and mythology“, He said. “But let’s not get creatively handcuffed. We can do anything if we keep the public first“.

Black Adam will be released in theaters on July 29, 2022.