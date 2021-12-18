Dwayne Johnson and the writers of Fast and Furious prepare a Christmas franchise

If they have taught us so much Dwayne johnson “The Rock” like the Fast and Furious franchise is that any idea can be good and look great in the movies, if you have an appropriate story to back it up. What happens when you put these two agents like these to work on a movie about Christmas? We’ll find out soon.

Red One is the next action film starring Dwayne Johnson, produced by Seven Bucks Production (owned by The Rock) and written by Hiram Garcia. Both the screenwriter and the actor have already worked together on projects such as Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Y They will soon be shooting together again for an exclusive Amazon Prime Video production.

What is striking with Red One is that as those involved have described it. The film will be “an action-adventure comedy, in the four quadrants and all over the world… a new and complete universe to explore through the Christmas genre ”. Clearly, Dwayne Johnson’s production company plans to build a winning franchise in the next few years.

In this regard, The Rock has commented that he is excited and optimistic about his joint work with Amazon Studios. “I am so impressed with Jen Salke (Director of Amazon Studios) and her team’s vision and ambition to create the great fun and unique festive universe of Red One, which will be enjoyed by families all over the world.” the actor wrote in a statement from Seven Bucks Productions.

Could it be that the actor wants to make his own contemporary “Duro de Kill”? We will have to wait a long time yet. The project is in pre-production and will have a release date until 2023. Meanwhile you can see the following tape produced by Dwayne Johnson’s studio for Netflix called Red Notice, which will star Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

***

Caja Negra is a journey into the bowels of the history of cinema and pop culture; a space to break down the films and genres that we are most passionate about. Only through our channel Youtube.