Download this great game for free courtesy of the Epic Games Store

Everyone is surely already informed of the culture that the Epic Games Store has of giving away at least one or two games per week, something that undoubtedly helped together with Fortnite to put the store on the radar of many gamers.

And this is not the only thing that these people have us used to, since if something is never missing, it is the 15 free games that they usually deliver on a daily basis, during this last fortnight of the year, and for which we already have a second title available.

Neon Abyss is available for free until tomorrow on the Epic Games Store

And it is that the second day of free games in the Epic store has already started, and that is why today they have decided to give the users of said store the hilarious Neon Abyss, which is available until the 18th / 12 at 5:00 p.m., at which time it will be revealed what will be the third free title of the 15 that Epic has planned to deliver.

With a fast-paced combination of action, shooting, and dungeon exploration mechanics, Neon Abyss puts you in the shoes of a member of the “Grim Squad,” a special corps founded by Hades himself to infiltrate the abyss and defeat the New Gods. . Death is not the end since each time you die, your power grows.