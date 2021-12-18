Dollar price today December 18, exchange rate

Today Saturday, December 18, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 20.8445 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday at 20.7862 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.7862 – Sale: $ 20.7862

: Buy $ 20.7862 – Sale: $ 20.7862 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.81 – Sale: $ 21.49

: Buy: $ 20.81 – Sale: $ 21.49 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.18 – Sale: $ 21.34

: Buy: $ 20.18 – Sale: $ 21.34 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.19 – Sale: $ 21.09

Buy: $ 20.19 – Sale: $ 21.09 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.05

Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.05 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00 IXE: Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.05

Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.05 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.40

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.40 Monex: Buy: $ 20.34 – Sale: $ 21.34

Buy: $ 20.34 – Sale: $ 21.34 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 20.44

Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 20.44 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30 Santander: Buy: $ 19.89 – Sale: $ 21.43

Buy: $ 19.89 – Sale: $ 21.43 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.33 – Sale: $ 21.36

Buy: $ 20.33 – Sale: $ 21.36 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 21.50

As for bitcoin, at the moment it stands at $ 46,844.0 with a downward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.41 pesos, for $ 27.61 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

