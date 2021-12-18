Doctor Strange 2 will have more cameos than Spider-Man: No Way Home

They are already preparing the film Doctor Strange 2 that will be one of the largest in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe of 2022 and will be at the height of Spider-Man: No way home.

Attention SPOILERS. The post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home presents the trailer of Doctor Strange 2. A film that will delve into the multiverse, so that anything that has occurred to them can come true. That is why they will add many characters that we have seen previously in the cinema and new ones that will be introduced in Marvel studios.

Now they have used an extra 2 months of filming precisely to be able to add more spectacular cameos that will undoubtedly rival that Spider-Man: No Way Home that had such great surprises that people shouted and clapped in movie theaters.

Did you like this new installment of Spider-Man? Leave us your opinion in the comments section. Here we leave you our review without SPOILERS in case you want to read it.

Rumors about the movie.

Supposedly Doctor Strange 2 will start with the Supreme Sorcerer (Benedict Cumberbatch) looking for Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) for more information on the “multiverse.” They will find a person called America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) it has the power to move from one dimension to another. So an unexpected journey will begin where anything could happen. Since it has been rumored that we might get to see Chris Evans as a Human Torch, Patrick Stewart as Professor X or Hugh jackman like Wolverine. Which will undoubtedly create reactions similar to what was experienced in the cinema with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Since it is what they are looking for from Marvel studios for this movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently in theaters. While Doctor Strange 2 It will be released on May 6, 2022, in addition to the rest of the deliveries of Marvel studios are on the streaming platform Disney Plus, which can be accessed via this link.