DICES | BITTER MEDICINE VS INFLATION

After 48 months of recession, consumers’ pockets will remain in another turmoil for up to another 22 months with exorbitant price increases.

Banxico says that, until the second quarter of 2022, but private analysts say that until January 2023 inflation will decrease to the maximum accepted range of 4.0%.

Banxico gave a sign that it does intend to take control, since four members Alejandro Díaz de León, Galia Borja, Irene Espinosa and Jonathan Heath, voted to increase the rate by 50 basis points to 5.25%.

In the face of inflationary pressures, one of its tools is monetary policy, therefore, to control it, it modifies the interest rate. Faced with a rise in the rate, the cost of money increases and impacts credit, job creation and consumption.

At Banxico’s eighth and last scheduled monetary policy meeting for 2021, inflation was said to return below the central bank’s maximum target of 4.0% until the third quarter of 2022.

The previous forecast is given at a time when inflation exceeded the maximum goal and has already spun nine consecutive months above 4.0%. So far, the highest is that of November with 7.4%, for December an annualized increase of 8.0% is expected. Those levels have not been seen for two decades.

In 2022, inflation will hover between 4.1% and 7.7%. It will be until January 2023 I reached less than 4.0%. For that month, the forecast is 3.84%. Therefore, experts consider that in the next few days an increase of 50 basis points is required in the interest rate to 5.5%.

“We anticipate that Banxico would accelerate the pace of increases to the hikes of the target rate, which would be reflected in increases of 50 basis points in November and December of this year in response to the deterioration in the inflationary outlook,” said the Economist in Head and Director of Economic Studies at Citibanamex, Adrián de la Garza.

Although the recent Citibanamex Survey of Expectations of December 7, with the response of 27 national and foreign economists, expects an increase of only 25 basis points to 5.25%.

By 2022, Intercam Banco points out that in addition to high inflation, Mexico will be subject to the recalibration of the United States’ monetary policy. Therefore, the cost of money will increase “at least 125 basis points to the reference rate in Mexico to place it between 6.50% and 7.00% by the end of the year (2022)”, estimated Marcos.

The other element of uncertainty is the new composition of the central bank’s governing board.

“With the retirement of Arturo Herrera and the appointment of Victoria Rodríguez Ceja as the next governor of the Central Bank, doubts have been raised about the trajectory of the target rate,” said Intercam.

For Mario Correa, former Chief Economist of Scotiabank México, Rodríguez does not comply with the Bank of Mexico Law (Article 39). He even warned that the appointment of Gerardo Esquivel as deputy governor of the central bank was an error by Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“Having two members (Esquivel and Rodríguez Ceja) who do not fully understand the management of our central bank, of course weakens the institution,” said Correa, on his YouTube channel: “economy in brief.”

To dissociate himself, Rodríguez Ceja must affirm in his first speeches that he will defend Banxico’s mandate and promote an increase of 50 basis points in the reference rate at the first monetary policy meeting in February 2022.

Otherwise, if Rodríguez Ceja agrees with Esquivel’s position, added the economist, in order to prefer economic growth, limiting the rise in interest rates, it will not be difficult to imagine that López Obrador wants to access the international reserves of the Banco de México to finance its projects and that is why it is sending unconditional people ”.

However, De la Garza, from Citibanamex, warned: “if there are doubts about the degree of autonomy of one of the members of the Governing Board, it must be remembered that Banxico’s decisions are taken collectively.”

