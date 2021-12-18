Dávila assured that European offers for his players are an “insult”

Alvaro Davila, sports president of Blue Cross, expressed his feelings about the offers of European football that have come to his desk to search for heavenly players.

“I am insulted by the offers that have arrived. An insult to the same player and the player does not take it that way. If they feel that we do not deserve them in Mexico and that they are international players, an offer arrives that is laughable, I do not understand how they intend to make a career with a club that is not even valuing them, “said Dávila in an interview for Fox Sports.

The president also mentioned the commitment he expects from the players in relation to the contract they have. “There is a contract, the contracts have to be fulfilled. If they do not want to sign with us, unless they fulfill the period that they have left ”.

Dávila also highlighted that in Blue Cross the growth of the players is not blocked, but that these situations should be handled with special care Well, there are many economic interests involved.

