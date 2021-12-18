‘Dan Brown: The Lost Symbol’ – What the truth does not hide

Saying that a movie or series is what it seems to be can be very relative, since not all of us have to have the same expectations. Maybe, but in any case, ‘Dan Brown: The Lost Symbol’ It’s the series it seems to be: One to watch while you’re doing housework.

Although it is the third novel in the series written by Dan Brown, this television adaptation is in theory a prequel to the three films starring Tom Hanks. In theory, not necessarily in practice. It can also be considered a way of trying to continue exploiting a franchise that emerged as a result of one of those booms that nobody knows how to explain, and that by now seems completely forgotten. Set an example as the forgettable third installment of the forgettable film franchise opens for five years amid total indifference.

Or as it seems, real or unfounded, that the aforementioned Dan Brown has not returned to head any other headline. ‘Dan Brown: The Lost Symbol’ it matches the movies, but with Hanks being replaced by Ashley Zukerman. And if, like me, you have had to search your name in Google to find out who it is, you can already deduce that we lost along the way. An entertaining way, everything must be said. How entertaining were the films directed by Ron Howard. Another thing is that they were made in neutral and with little or no intention.

If that was hot, now in cold things have not improved: The series does not have more means nor does it pretend to be better. What was said at the beginning, to see while you are doing the housework; that is, a series that does not need 100% of your attention to work … because it works, it works as a hobby. A hobby that I do know, beyond the curiosity of being associated with names like Dan Brown and Robert Langdon, has nothing in particular that makes it special. Nothing that can at least represent a differential value in your favor.

Nor against, being a dignified and very correct series that simply does not stand out. One more than the old-fashioned way, it works as a mild and harmless weekly distraction devoid of the stress derived from the fear of spoiling yourself as it takes you more than five minutes to see it. A series that is reminiscent of many other series with whose memory it melts, well done but ultimately impersonal and without the necessary charm to survive the 45 minutes that each chapter lasts. It’s worth seeing? Yes and no: It depends on the amount of clothes you have to iron.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias

