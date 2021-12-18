‘Crush celebrity’, the challenge to confess impossible loves … and age

The game is still on. If you still do not post what your platonic romance is and reveal to the four winds that celebrity that marked an era in your life, you still have time.

From time to time, the networks seem to suffocate with ‘haters’ and dilemmas that are debated until sparks fly and fight bitterly. And suddenly, everyone starts playing …

“Say your age by citing and posting a photo of your first celebrity crush”It was the viral challenge that suddenly jumped in Ecuador and which was immediately joined by the most enthusiastic tweeters.

And of course, beauties like you appeared on the net: Johnny Depp, with a thin mustache and goatee. Always with the face of a pirate of the Caribbean or ‘detective tenderness’, a heartthrob dating from the eighties.

Say your age by citing and posting a photo of your first celebrity crush.💜 https://t.co/xtq07Z5FJR pic.twitter.com/miEWwhHdPn – Pame💚💜 (@ Pame_1106) December 17, 2021

Along with that trill he was stuck John stamos, the famous ‘Uncle Jesse’, whom we praised in the ‘Full House’ series for his voluminous, abundant and neat hair with fixative. Again the eighties, decade ‘glam’ and sexy.

But let’s keep looking …

Someone traveled to the seventies, to evoke the mischievous smile, the long sideburns, the Vaseline hair, the dimple in John Travolta’s jaw, in the film Grease.

Say your age by citing and posting a photo of your first celebrity crush https://t.co/Fl5UA6RWBn pic.twitter.com/6k0gHWgx66 – Mariana Andrade💚💜 (@ mariaantonia888) December 17, 2021

How can the expression ‘crush celebrity’ be interpreted?

It is called ‘crush’ to an impossible or platonic love, that anyone can have sometime in life. In this case, it would be a crush on a famous person.

Others showed their refined and anchored taste at the beginning of the 21st century, when in 2004 Natalie Portman, in the film ‘Closer’, taught us that loving pasts never wonder.

Say your age by citing and posting a photo of your first celebrity crush #NataliePortman https://t.co/xTcJW5y33t pic.twitter.com/edhF01Nlvk – Quiteño de Bien al Sur 🎅 (@QuitenoSur) December 16, 2021

The heartthrob of ‘Secret on the Mountain’, a film that explored the repressed homosexuality of two cowboys. “With you girls, the handsome Heath Ledger: shy-eyed gentleman, introspective attitude, sweet tooth smile,” said one user.

But the game, until press time of The chat, It did not stop. So we go ahead and look at what we find out.

It is worth falling in love with the impossible and also against the impossible, like a very young man Ricky Martin, who at that time still had not come out of the closet and had long hair and the buttons of his shirt were in the way.

Tell your age by citing and posting a photo of your first celebrity crush.

❤️🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤

For ever and evaaaa! https://t.co/RkxqLKMhzQ pic.twitter.com/XxacdxthLY – Ale Campoverde 💫 (@alecampoverde) December 17, 2021

And under Ricky, close-up, is Leo DiCaprio. Who has not fallen in love with this actor? Leo has been seen with various models, one-day loves. Better ignore him, I think he does not like courtships.

But not only Ecuadorians live this fever of falling in love with a celebrity and admiring them from a distance. The same celebrities also have their fever of illusion with other celebrities.

That is the case of Emma Stone, who all his life has been in love with Leonardo DiCaprio. Again, that name!

But well, here we also catch on YouTube those stories of platonic romances between celebrities.

How is this game missing music? Okay, The Mane introduces us to his musical ‘crush’: Don Robert Plant and Migraine Girl, for his part, to George Michael.