Covid and Cardi B toys will not be released due to quality issues

Cardi b He gives fans bad news in the hope that they will get their hands on one of his toys… Product will not launch due to delays and product quality concerns.

Here’s the deal… Cardi and Real Woman R – Fashion Doll Brand – teamed up to create a limited edition Cardi B Doll, started taking pre-orders for $ 35 in March, but missed the shipping deadline. And everyone started to think it was a scam.

Real Women R Instagram wants unhappy customers to know where their Cardi P-Inspired toy is and is demanding a refund.

The Grinch character will now be played by a representative for Cardi Pick, tells TMZ… The toys will not be released as a result of Kovit-related production and shipping delays. They also told us that Cardi was concerned that the toys did not meet her high standards.