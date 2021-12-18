Controversial aggression by Stephany Mayor in the Final Regia

Users of social networks criticized the unsportsmanlike attitude of Stephany Mayor when he hit Diana García in the Final Regia; They demand that Rayadas ask for sanction

The forward of Tigres Stephany Mayor was chosen by her team as the player of the match of the Final Regia, who was tied 2-2, and was rewarded for her goal and her great duel, however, after the match all this has been clouded by viral a video showing the aggression committed against Diana García de Rayadas.

The first half was still being played where Tigers and Striped had scored for the partial tie, when Stephany met with Diana Garcia Y with his arm he hit him in the face, causing a broken nose, so the Albiazul footballer started to bleed.

It is worth mentioning that the ball was not in play between them when The agression it was committed.

After falling Diana Garcia to the pasture, Bethlehem Cross of Tigres realized the severity of the blow and called the doctors so that they cared for their colleague by profession.

Internet users ask that Stephany Mayor be punished

Even if Stephany Mayor was not reprimanded, because in the Female there is no VAR, users of social networks seeing the video of The agression require Rayadas to request the sanction for the feline player for unsportsmanlike attitude.

They also ask the Liga MX Women and the FMF investigate and punish the amazon for the obvious aggression.

For his part, former referee Felipe Ramos Rizo assured that Stephany Mayor should have been expelled by the strong aggression.

Finally he mentioned that the Disciplinary Commission must disqualify Stephany Mayor for The agression in the Final of Ida.

If the punishment is given, Stephany Mayor will not be able to play the second leg final of the Royal Final next Monday.