Concacaf announces dates and times for the knockout stages of the Champions League

The first leg matches will be held on February 15 and 16, while the return is scheduled for a week later

Concacaf announced the dates and times for the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League, contest in which they will participate Saints, Lion, Pumas Y Blue Cross. Although the draw was held this Wednesday, the organization just defined this Friday the exact days of each team’s activity.

The calendar of this competition will be opened by Santos on February 15 at 9:00 p.m., local time, when they host CF Montreal from Canada, a team that plays in the MLS despite being part of Canadian territory.

The Concacaf Champions League Trophy CONCACAF

Then, on Wednesday, February 16, the other three Mexican teams will compete. León will visit Guastatoya from Guatemala at 5:00 p.m., then Cruz Azul will go to Canada to face Forge FC and Pumas will meet Saprissa in Costa Rica at 9:00 p.m.

The return matches will be just a week later and Santos and León will be the first to play, as both will be active on Tuesday February 22. The Warriors will visit Montreal at 8:30 p.m., while the Esmeraldas will host Guastatoya at the León Stadium at 9:30 p.m.

While, On Wednesday, February 23, Pumas will receive Saprissa at the University Olympic Stadium at 9:30 p.m.. Finally, Cruz Azul will host the Forge at the Azteca Stadium on Thursday, February 24 at 7:30 p.m.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

In the event that León, Pumas and Santos advance, they will play the second leg of the quarterfinals at home., since that is how the organization established it. The other local would come out of the game between Colorado Rapids and Communications.

For the semi-finals and finals, the return matches will be at the stadium of the club with the best performance in each series. This will be determined based on wins, draws and, if necessary, goal difference, in previous rounds.

The quarterfinals will take place from March 8 to 10 for the first leg, while the returns will be from March 15 to 17. The semifinals will be played from April 5 to 7 in the first leg and from April 12 to 14 of the same month the return. While the final can be from April 26 to 28 for the first leg and the champion will be known from May 3 to 5.