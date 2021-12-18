Christian Hobbit Bermúdez excited to play his 3rd Final with Atlante

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 12.17.2021 19:54:55





In the template of Atlante it’s found Christian bermudez, the one who at the beginning of the century became a benchmark of the Colts for his quality and having emerged from the Barça quarry, today the 33-year-old veteran player He is about to play his third Final with the team that saw him born and to which he returned this semester.

“Many memories come to mind with this Final and I am happy to return and in my first tournament reach the Final and play it against Atlantis, “he said in an interview with Mediotiempo.

Although it is the third Final of the Hobbit with the azulgranas, before Tampico in Expansion League will be the first to play in the Mexico City, where the team is rooted.

“It is different and tomorrow it will be demonstrated with our fans, a year ago there was also a Final but they could not be present and now it motivates us that they are ”.

For this one Final it was announced that just over 70 percent of the ticket is already sold, a situation that excites the Hobbit Bermudez.

“Illusions that there are already many tickets sold because we need it, that push from the rostrum ”.

The curse does not cross his mind

The theme that no team has been crowned in the Sports City Stadium playing at home, it is not something that fits in the mind of the Hobbit.

“That does not cross the mind, we are focused on that we did a good tournamentWe were very strong at home, we were the best defense “.