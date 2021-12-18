Chris Pratt dedicated a beautiful birthday message to him from his wife, Katherine Schwartzenegger – Para Ti Magazine

Chris Pratt wrote some heartfelt words to his wife for her birthday and acknowledged the great support she has given him all these years.

The actor wrote to Katherine Schwarzenegger: “You are such a wonderful wife, mother, stepmother and life partner. I just can’t imagine how lost I would be without you. You are beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily intelligent, you are a well-rounded boss, eternally motivated, and you communicate like no other. “

Photo: IG

The actor thanked the self-help author for being “instrumental” in its growth over the years.

Photo: IG

“We fit in so perfectly in the lives of others that our Union is a daily reminder that God is taking care of us ”, continuous Pratt. Navigating the strange circumstances of our world is a task that I cannot handle alone. And I’m so thankful that I don’t have to. Your commitment to helping others is contagious.

“I am very grateful for the harmony that you bring continuously to our house. I love you a lot sweetie. Happy Birthday!”.

