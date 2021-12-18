Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger expecting their second child – El Financiero

The actor of Guardians of the Galaxy, Chris pratt, and his wife, the writer Katherine Schwarzenegger, are waiting for the next member of your family after the arrival of their first-born child, Lyla Maria.

The couple that met in a church got married in June 2019. Although no one has confirmed the news, it was the magazine People the one who was in charge of announcing the arrival of her second son in the coming months, specifically during the first half of 2022.

TO 16-month-old Lyla Maria is joined by 9-year-old Jack, who is a product of Pratt’s relationship with Anna Faris, with whom he was married for 8 years. In a recent interview, Chris assured that although he would have to discuss it with his wife, he was willing for his family to continue growing.

A few days ago, the actor from Jurassic world He used his social networks to dedicate a tender birthday greeting to the eldest daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. “You are such a wonderful wife, mother, stepmother and life partner. I just can’t imagine how lost I would be without you. You are beautiful, patient, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily intelligent, you are a well-rounded boss, eternally motivated, and you communicate like no other person. Thanks for everything”.

Chris Pratt did not hesitate to state that his wife is a fundamental pillar for its growth in recent years. “We fit so perfectly in each other’s lives that our union is a daily reminder that God is taking care of us. Navigating the strange circumstances of our world is a task that I cannot handle alone. And I’m so thankful that I don’t have to. Your commitment to helping others is contagious. I am very grateful for the harmony that you continually bring to our home. I love you so much honey. Happy birthday! ”He wrote.