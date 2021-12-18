Chris Hemsworth’s son is the future Hawkeye

One of the children of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky successfully practice your aim with the archery shooting a object over head his father’s.

When Clint barton it seemed that it already had a successor like Hawkeye in Marvel thanks to Kate bishop, another component of the Avengers may have emerged as an heir. This could be the case if the producers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe attend to the skills with the bow and arrows of one of the sons of Chris Hemsworth, the Australian actor who plays Thor.

The discovery of the possibilities of the stem of Elsa Pataky and the protagonist of ‘Extraction’ (Netflix) It has been thanks to a video shared by Chris Hemsworth on his official account at Instagram. In the sequence, the daring father stands before the camera with a plastic bottle on his head and he waits for the shot of his son behind his back. The boy makes a target and the father’s joy is unleashed while the young man raises his arms to celebrate the triumph.

Although the publication has received numerous congratulations, it was Chris Hemsworth himself who revealed the trick. “Don’t try this at home. It took us 63 shots to the back of the head before we made it“revealed the Australian actor about the many attempts it took to achieve success on video.

Some comments They joked that it was the leak of a scene from the Hawkeye series (Disney +) or from a movie with Marvel’s avenger.

“It was worth it“assured the proud father of the future Hawkeye (if Marvel wants). Of course, the Australian once again brought out the usual sense of humor of the Pataky-Hemsworth house.” The action was staged by a couple of lunatics with utter disregard for their safety, “wrote Chris with the tag” father-son ties. “

Just in case someone doubted the joke, he preferred to add a local parenthesis for those who might have been scared. “Don’t worry, it was a rubber arrow“, he clarified.

