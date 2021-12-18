Chris Hemsworth triumphs in Prime Video with a movie that has nothing to do with Marvel

Marvel has a wide cast of actors under its belt. With its infinity of films, there are many interpreters who went through the studio to give life to some emblematic characters. Among them is Chris Hemsworth who for several years is the one who personifies Thor, the God of Thunder and, despite the passing of time, is still one of the most important in the franchise.

In fact, as long as The Avengers came to an end, Chris Hemsworth will continue to work with Marvel. This is because, next year it will premiere Thor: Love and Thunder, a film that is in production and will be set five months after the events of Endgame. However, in the upcoming project, fans have a way to enjoy the actor’s talent.

It is that, in addition to being a successful member of the MCU, Hemsworth has also participated in different productions and one of them is available on Prime Video. Is about Men in Black MIB International, which originally premiered in 2019 and encompasses both action and science fiction in almost two hours of feature film where the protagonist embarks on a unique mission.

“In this Men in Black adventure, Agents M and H must discover an insider at the agency”, Summarizes Prime Video about this film. In it, Chris plays Agent H, a man who has a God complex and who does not care about his duties as he manages to keep his job because a colleague covers him. That is, in addition to giving his character a fighter air, the actor dazzles with the histrionics that characterize him.

Without a doubt, with MY B, Chris Hemsworth He once again demonstrates his versatility by giving life to a man who so easily changes his personality. On the other hand, the performance of Tessa Thompson in the skin of Molly is worthy of admiration and, the truth is that, between the two they make a pair that makes the film get all the applause.

How to join the Spoiler channel on Telegram?

If you have a Telegram account, just click on the following button.

But if you don’t have a profile on the platform yet, you can download it from the Apple Store or the Google Store, depending on your cell phone’s operating system. Once inside the application, in the search engine put “SpoilerBV” and there you will be able to subscribe to be aware of all the news.