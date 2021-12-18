Chris Hemsworth may now retire: there’s a new (mini) Thor in the family

That Chris Hemsworth (38) it is stronger than vinegar is nothing new. In fact, he himself believes that his physique is the reason why many in Hollywood do not consider him a serious actor. However, if they told us that there is another member of the family who could overshadow him, we would surely go to his wife, Elsa Pataky (45), who is also training much harder for a new role. Well no! As you can see in the actor’s last Instagram post, if there is someone who can overshadow him and inherit the title of Thor, that is without a doubt his son Sasha.

“We present the next heavyweight champion of the universe 💪💪”, the actor has written next to this video in which he is seen ‘boxing’ with the little one.

So far this would be nothing more than a fun family video, but his fans have noticed a detail that means much more. “Has anyone noticed her hair …? Is it Thor’s hair ….? 👀👀👀👀 is on set“has written one of his followers, discovering that, indeed, that video was recorded during one of the breaks from the filming of the new Marvel movie.

To discover more details we have gone to Elsa’s profile and there, all suspicions have already been confirmed, since she has shared a photo of “her A-team” in which her son can be seen posing with Chris in one of the filming caravans.

Now the question is, was the little boy there just visiting to see his father in action? Or will he participate in a scene even with a mini role? Of course, the superhero costume is already wearing it, so we will be very attentive to the screen when the new installment of Thor is released to see if we see little Sasha among the extras.